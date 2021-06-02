Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 2

Today’s Birthday (06/02/21). This is an educational year. Steady research expands your horizons. Find yourself all over again this summer, before autumn brings fresh vision and inspiration. An exciting collaboration heats up this winter, setting the stage for springtime contemplation, planning and organization. Grow through exploration and discovery.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Rest and review. Fluff the feathers in your love nest, with Venus in Cancer for a month. Your heart is at home with family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Connect and network. Research leads to fascinating discoveries, with Venus in Cancer. Write, craft and express your story. Share a subject close to your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — The next month can get profitable, with Venus in Cancer. Get into your productive and easy zone. Savor work you love. Pursue a passionate heartbeat.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your luck in love improves immensely, with Venus in your sign for a month. You’re especially charismatic, confident and powerful. Focus on personal passions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Allow yourself more quiet time, with Venus in Cancer. Introspective contemplation suits you fine. Savor rituals, tradition, nostalgia and milestones. Notice dreams and wishes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Cancer. Participate with teams and community projects. Social activities benefit your career and bottom line.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your work and workout. Watch for career advances. Assume authority, and your professional status rises. Accept new responsibility, with Venus in Cancer.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun, family and romance. An exciting exploration develops over the next month. Get involved in a fascinating study, with Venus in Cancer.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Home is your power center. Lucrative opportunities develop, with Venus in Cancer. This phase is good for generating money. Collaborated for common gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Communicate, network and connect. Partnership flowers this month, with Venus in Cancer. Compromise comes easier. Share your heart with someone special. Love abounds.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Things could get lucrative. There’s profitable work coming in over the next month, with Venus in Cancer. Work gets fun. Beauty and creativity pay.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re attractive and attracted. Artistic efforts work in your favor. You’re especially lucky in love this month, with Venus in Cancer. Connect hearts.
Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Sally Kellerman is 84. Actor Ron Ely is 83. Filmmaker and movie historian Kevin Brownlow is 83. Actor Stacy Keach is 80. Rock musician Charlie Watts is 80. Actor Charles Haid is 78. R&B singer Chubby Tavares (Tavares) is 77. Movie director Lasse Hallstrom is 75. Actor Jerry Mathers is 73. Actor Joanna Gleason is 71. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is 69. Actor Dennis Haysbert is 67. Comedian Dana Carvey is 66. Actor Gary Grimes is 66. Pop musician Michael Steele is 66. Rock singer Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Actor Liam Cunningham is 60. Actor Navid Negahban is 57. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 53.
TV personality-producer Andy Cohen (“The Real Housewives” TV franchise) is 53. Rapper B-Real (Cypress Hill) is 51. Actor Paula Cale is 51. Actor Anthony Montgomery is 50. Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 49.