Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 22

Today’s Birthday (06/22/22). Fortune amplifies professional initiatives this year. Disciplined, consistent budgeting fattens your savings. Redirect summer vacation plans favoring autumn for fun, relaxation and romance. Resolve social challenges this winter before creative breakthroughs at work brighten your springtime. Ride a career rocket to the stars.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your heart. You love learning this month, with Venus in Gemini. Fascinating studies inspire new directions. Words come easily. A creative project flowers.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Gather resources and income, with Venus in Gemini. The next month can get especially lucrative. Profit through creative work. Your charms cannot be denied.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership, stability and love. You're especially irresistible this month, with Venus in your sign. Enjoy the attention. Shine like the star you are.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get productive behind closed doors, with Venus in Gemini. Relax and organize plans in peaceful privacy for the next month. A creative project is gestating.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork produces a victory over the next month, with Venus in Gemini. Get out in public. You’re especially popular. Social activities benefit your career.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Watch for opportunities to advance your career. Assume authority. Take on more responsibility this month, with Venus in Gemini. Your work is gaining respect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — The next month, with Venus in Gemini, favors travel and study. It’s easier to set goals and venture forth. Begin an educational exploration.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Shared financial ventures grow with collaboration. Review budgets this month, with Venus in Gemini. Saving money comes easier. Monitor cash flow to keep it positive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance sparks naturally. Join forces to share efforts, resources and benefits. Collaboration comes easier, with Venus in Gemini for almost a month. Creativity abounds.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get your heart pumping, with Venus in Gemini. Put love into your work and it grows stronger. Physical action gets satisfying results this month.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Practice your arts, talents and skills. Romance sparks naturally over the next month, with Venus in Gemini. Create beauty. Have fun with people you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Infuse your home with love. Venus in Gemini favors satisfying beautification projects this month. Get into domestic arts and crafts. Prioritize family matters.

Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 86. Actor Michael Lerner is 81. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 79. Journalist Brit Hume is 79. Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 78. Singer Howard "Eddie" Kaylan of The Turtles is 75. Singer Todd Rundgren is 74. Singer Alan Osmond of The Osmonds is 73. Actor Meryl Streep is 73. Actor Lindsay Wagner ("The Bionic Woman") is 73. Actor Graham Greene ("Dances With Wolves") is 70. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 69. Actor Chris Lemmon is 68. Bassist Derek Forbes of Simple Minds is 66. Bassist Garry Beers of INXS is 65. Actor Bruce Campbell ("Evil Dead," "The Adventures of Briscoe County Junior") is 64. Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 63. Actor Tracy Pollan ("Family Ties") is 62. Keyboardist Jimmy Sommerville of Bronski Beat is 61. Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 58. Actor Amy Brenneman is 58. Singer Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies is 52. Actor Michael Trucco ("How I Met Your Mother," "Battlestar Gallactica") is 52. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub ("24") is 51. TV personality Carson Daly is 49. Guitarist Chris Traynor of Helmet is 49. Actor Donald Faison ("Scrubs") is 48. Actor Lecy Goranson ("The Connors," "Roseanne") is 48. Comedian Mike O'Brien ("Saturday Night Live") is 46. TV personality Jai Rodriguez ("Queer Eye for the Straight Guy") is 43. Actor Lindsay Ridgeway ("Boy Meets World") is 37. Singer Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony is 25.

