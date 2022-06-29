Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 29

Today's Birthday (06/29/22) —Enjoy a career growth spurt this year. Consistent financial management grows shared assets. Romance takes a twist this summer, before autumn stirs passions to new heights. Support friends and community through challenges leading to an exciting professional phase next spring. Your work is gaining recognition.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Realize domestic visions over the next two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family; including yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Creative projects take beautiful shape over the next two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation with this New Moon phase. Express, share and connect.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This Cancer New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Educational opportunities arise after the New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight's New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Energize your physical moves. Put love into your work. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health, beauty and vitality. Practice makes perfect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon tonight begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It's all for love.

Notable birthdays: Actor Gary Busey is 78. Comedian Richard Lewis is 75. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 74. Actor-turned-Congressman-turned-radio host Fred Grandy is 74. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 69. Singer Colin Hay of Men At Work is 69. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 67. Actor Sharon Lawrence (“Fired Up,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 61. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 60. Actor Judith Hoag (“Nashville”) is 59. Singer Stedman Pearson of Five Star is 58. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite (“Gilmore Girls,” “ER”) is 58. Actor Melora Hardin (“The Office”) is 55. Broadway actor Brian D’Arcy James (“Hamilton”) is 54. Actor Christina Chang (“The Good Doctor”) is 51. DJ and rapper DJ Shadow is 50. Actor Lance Barber (“Young Sheldon”) is 49. Musician Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 is 44. Actor Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 44. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 44. Singer Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) is 44. Comedian Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) is 40. Singer Aundrea Fimbres of Danity Kane is 39. Actor Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) is 28.

