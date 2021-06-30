Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 30

Today’s Birthday (06/30/21). Shared ventures gain value this year. Build family financial strength with steady, coordinated efforts. Creative ideas gestate into plans and strategies this summer, before autumn reveals social hurdles. Healthy practices energize your work next winter, before renewed community connections develop next spring. Play to win.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Reflect on the road traveled from a comfortable perch. Creative visions animate your thoughts. Capture inspiration into sketches and notes. Make dreamy plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can lead to victory. Set goals high and go. Take advantage of a lucky break. Long-term benefits are possible. Play your part.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover creative solutions for a professional puzzle. An unexpected door opens toward a dreamy possibility. Discuss future options. A positive situation develops naturally.