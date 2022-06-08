Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 8

Today’s Birthday (06/08/22). Win with teamwork this year. Expand your investigation with steady, persistent exploration. Summer brings physical changes requiring adaptation for optimal autumn work and health performance. Rest, plan and recharge next winter, before parties, teamwork and social connections illuminate the springtime. Together, you’re unbeatable.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Support each other with a challenge. You can see the boundaries and limitations. Don’t push your luck. Simplify expectations. Clarify the plan. Collaborate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow to reassess the terrain. Avoid accidents or pitfalls. A health change or challenge deserves attention. Nurture your body with good food, rest and exercise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax. Romantic barriers are temporary. Separation makes the heart grow fonder. Keep agreements, bargains and promises. Express your creativity, passion and commitment. Get playful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Clean a domestic mess or breakdown. Work done now has lasting benefits. Sort through things and give away what’s no longer needed. Enjoy the results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig deeper into a fascinating subject. A creative barrier stops the action in one direction while things open up another way. Stay flexible. Take notes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Unexpected expenses require adaptation. Extra efforts produce the resources you need. Adjust the budget to reduce elsewhere. Creative solutions arise with determination.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Ponder the possibilities. One door closes and another opens. Treat yourself with kindness while adapting with a personal challenge. Compassion starts at home.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Take a break to recharge. Monitor conditions and prepare before launching. Wait for an obstacle to clear. Imagine perfection and plot the steps necessary.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can overcome a shared challenge. Provide your piece of the puzzle. Listen and observe closely. Contribution produces satisfying results. Support an effort with friends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Hunt for solutions to a professional problem. Do more research before launching. Avoid reckless moves. Strategize with your team. Consider options and potential.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the scenery. Explore the view, whether from your backyard or a long-distance ramble. Patiently persist with your investigation despite delays. Determination pays.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — To avoid financial errors, play the game strictly by the book. Review budgets and balances. Monitor conditions before advancing. Research expenditures carefully. Manage accounts together.

Notable birthdays: Actor Millicent Martin is 88. Actor James Darren is 86. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 82. Singer Chuck Negron is 80. Musician Boz Scaggs is 78. Author Sara Paretsky is 75. Actor Sonia Braga is 72. Actor Kathy Baker is 72. Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 71. Actor Griffin Dunne is 67. “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams is 65. Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 64. Singer Mick Hucknall (Simply Red) is 62. Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) is 60. R&B singer Doris Pearson (Five Star) is 56. Actor Julianna Margulies is 55. Actor Dan Futterman is 55. Actor David Sutcliffe is 53. Actor Kent Faulcon is 52. R&B singer Nicci Gilbert is 52. Actor Kelli Williams is 52. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is 52. Actor Mark Feuerstein is 51. Contemporary Christian musician Mike Scheuchzer (MercyMe) is 47. Actor Eion Bailey is 46. Former tennis player Lindsay Davenport is 46. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) is 45. TV personality-actress Maria Menounos is 44. Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 44. Blues-rock musician Derek Trucks (The Derek Trucks Band) is 43. Rock singer Alex Band (The Calling) is 41. Folk-bluegrass singer-musician Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek, I’m With Her) is 41. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters is 39. Actor Torrey DeVitto is 38. Tennis player Jelena Ostapenko is 25. U.S. Olympic track gold medalist Athing Mu is 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0