Today’s Birthday (06/05/19). Envision an inspiring future together this year. Your shared efforts can grow strong foundations. Reap bountiful summer benefits before changes with a joint endeavor. Together, your family fortunes rise next winter, cushioning unexpected expenses with disciplined efforts. It’s all for one and one for all.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Your dream home approaches reality. Choose what’s best for family. Save private time for yourself. Watch for hidden agendas. Don’t bend the rules. Stay patient.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Speculate and let your imagination run wild. Envision a dream come true. Share your heart’s desire. Practical demands control the outcome. Consider structures and logistics.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can profit from a dreamer’s vision. Track sales closely. Uncover the underlying motivations. Self-discipline pays off. Avoid conflicting interests. Wait for the best deal.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Imagine a perfect outcome to a personal endeavor. Consider old dreams and ideals. Practical plans are best now. Listen and learn. See yourself winning.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Dreams can reveal a hidden truth. Peaceful relaxation soothes your spirit. Let go of what you no longer need. You see creative possibilities everywhere.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork brings a seemingly distant opportunity into reach. Others can move more quickly, knowing they can depend on you. Communicate privately and respectfully.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay on task at work. New facts dispel old fears. The impossible seems accessible. Don’t take things personally. Focus to hit your marks.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dream big. What’s on the other side of the horizon? Expand your territory. Keep it simple to avoid overspending. Learn tricks. Explore another view.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profit potential could motivate you into action. Make sure your infrastructure supports your goals. Lay the groundwork. Solid foundations provide important support. Avoid risky business.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Emotions could run high between you and your partner. Listen generously. Ignore the garbage. A truth gets revealed. Begin afresh. Create a new possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Go for the gold! Keep a dream alive. Use finesse rather than force to avoid accidents. Anticipate resistance. Gently stretch. Relax, and treat yourself lovingly.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Craft and organize plans to realize a heart-felt dream. Clear out the superfluous. Recycle or repurpose materials. Polish the tools of a creative passion.
Thought for Today: “Dare to be naive.” — R. Buckminster Fuller, American inventor and philosopher (1895-1983).
Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 94. Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 85. Former Canadian Prime Minister Joe Clark is 80. Author Dame Margaret Drabble is 80. Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 74. Rock musician Freddie Stone (AKA Freddie Stewart) (Sly and the Family Stone) is 72. Rock singer Laurie Anderson is 72. Country singer Gail Davies is 71. Author Ken Follett is 70. Financial guru Suze Orman is 68. Rock musician Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden) is 67. Jazz musician Peter Erskine is 65. Jazz musician Kenny G is 63. Rock singer Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs) is 63. Actress Beth Hall is 61. Actor Jeff Garlin is 57. Actress Karen Sillas is 56. Actor Ron Livingston is 52. Singer Brian McKnight is 50. Rock musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 49. Actor Mark Wahlberg is 48. Actor Chad Allen is 45. Rock musician P-Nut (311) is 45. Actress Navi Rawat is 42. Actress Liza Weil is 42. Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 40. Rock musician Seb Lefebvre (Simple Plan) is 38. Actress Chelsey Crisp is 36. Actress Amanda Crew is 33. Electronic musician Harrison Mills (Odesza) is 30. Musician/songwriter/producer DJ Mustard is 29. Actress Sophie Lowe is 29. Actor Hank Greenspan is nine.
