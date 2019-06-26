Today’s Birthday (06/26/19). Your health, creativity and vitality expand this year. Your partner provides essential structural support. A personal dream comes into view this summer, before a collaborative obstacle requires adaptation. Discovering a fresh passion next winter leads to a self-image makeover. Keep building strength, endurance and skills.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Don’t try a new trick yet. Keep practicing until you can nail the landing. You’ve almost got it. Steady practice raises your skill level.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Keep your patience with a resister. Don’t push into a brick wall. With careful planning, you can advance more easily later. Rest to energize.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Group routines get tested. Don’t strain the budget. Share solutions and resources. Together, you’re a powerful force. Stay in communication, and proceed with caution.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen your professional infrastructure to advance. Get the best quality equipment you can afford. Dedication and focus build your business. Avoid risks. Show up.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Delays or roadblocks could frustrate your journey. Don’t break your word. Determination wins. Stay respectful and friendly, with high expectations. Get creative with methods.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Visualize immense financial success with a joint venture. Draw up plans and budgets. Get specific. Things may not go as expected. Build solid foundations.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Abandon a preconception about your partner. What if you didn’t already know how they would behave? Something new might be possible. Listen for mystery.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t push into complicated techniques before you have the basics down. Get expert assistance. Practice as directed. Healthy routines build strength and endurance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Listen to your heart. A romantic challenge has your attention. Envision the outcome you’d love, and then make plans to realize it. Express appreciation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Take care of household business. All is not as it appears. A domestic issue requires resolution. Communication provides solutions. Collaborate with family for common gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Misunderstandings can spark easily, and tempers could flare. In a conflict with the status quo, proceed thoughtfully. Keep secrets. Silence can speak louder than words.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You may choose to work late. With each debt payment, gain freedom. Don’t push yourself too hard. Contribute maximum effort without burning out.
Thought for Today: “The formula for success is simple: practice and concentration then more practice and more concentration.” — Babe Didrikson Zaharias, American athlete and golfing Hall of Famer (born this date in 1911, died in 1956)
Notable birthdays: Jazz musician-film composer Dave Grusin is 85. Actor Josef Sommer is 85. Singer Billy Davis Jr. is 81. Rock singer Georgie Fame is 76. Actor Clive Francis is 73. Rhythm and blues singer Brenda Holloway is 73. Actor Michael Paul Chan is 69. Actor Robert Davi is 68. Singer-musician Mick Jones is 64. Actor Gedde Watanabe is 64. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 63. Rock singer Patty Smyth is 62. Singer Terri Nunn is 60. U.S. Bicycling Hall of Famer Greg LeMond is 58. Rock singer Harriet Wheeler is 56. Country musician Eddie Perez is 51. Rock musician Colin Greenwood is 50. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson is 49. Actor Sean Hayes is 49. Actor Matt Letscher is 49. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 49. Actor Nick Offerman is 49. Actress Rebecca Budig is 46. Retired MLB All-Star Derek Jeter is 45. Contemporary Christian musician Jeff Frankenstein is 45. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 45. Rock musician Nathan Followill is 40. Pop-rock singer-musician Ryan Tedder is 40. Actor-musician Jason Schwartzman is 39. Actress Aubrey Plaza is 35. Actress-singer Jennette McCurdy is 27. Actress-singer Ariana Grande is 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.