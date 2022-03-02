Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 2

Today's Birthday (03/02/22). Private productivity rewards this year. Plan, organize and coordinate to fulfill an inspiring vision. Ride a career surge this winter, before a springtime creative communications phase. Slow and shift trajectory with your summer explorations, before new autumn educational avenues invite investigation. Savor private rituals.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight's Pisces New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase in Pisces benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities arise after tonight's New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight's New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon tonight begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It's all for love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Notable birthdays: Actor John Cullum is 92. Actor Barbara Luna is 83. Author John Irving is 80. Actor Cassie Yates is 71. Actor Laraine Newman is 70. Former Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., is 69. Former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar is 67. Singer Jay Osmond is 67. Pop musician John Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 66. Former tennis player Kevin Curren is 64. Country singer Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) is 63. Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 60. Blues singer-musician Alvin Youngblood Hart is 59. Actor Daniel Craig is 54. Actor Richard Ruccolo is 50. Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 45. Actor Heather McComb is 45. Actor Rebel Wilson is 42. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard is 41. Former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 40.

