Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 30

Today’s Birthday (03/30/22). Connect and share to grow this year. Consistent collaboration with talented friends produces valuable results. A lucrative springtime haul allows extra summer support for challenged joint accounts. Together, reap an abundant autumn harvest that provides personal financial stability next winter. Realize big dreams with teamwork.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Take time for yourself. Savor solitude and peaceful planning. Consider a situation from a wider view. Notice hidden opportunities. Advance a personal dream.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Pull together and a team dream comes into focus. The odds are good for success. Take advantage of unexpected opportunities. Long-term benefits develop.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional priorities have your attention. A lucky break deserves enthusiastic action. Drop or postpone what you can. Rising status and influence is available.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your adventure could take an unexpected twist. Stay flexible and it could get magical. Spontaneous deviations can develop into lasting rewards. Expand your exploration.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover extra benefits with a shared venture. Unexpected perks or windfall fruit could appear, rope for the picking. Develop lucrative possibilities together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Explore a mutual attraction. Strategize and coordinate for greatest ease. Give and take. Share support, love and comfort. Acknowledge another’s talents and skills.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain healthy practices like exercise, good food and rest. Equipment upgrades can increase performance levels. A pleasant surprise provides lasting benefit. Enjoy nature.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the scenery. Someone nearby looks good. Take an unexpected opportunity for fun and romance. Talk about dreams, interests and your favorite games.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic dreams are within reach. Make a change you’ve been long wanting. Choose upgrades for lasting quality and value. Nurture family with delicious flavors.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative. Express your brilliant ideas. Grab an unscheduled opportunity to take your craft to the next level. Luck advances a long-held dream.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities develop naturally. You can realize a dreamy possibility. Harvest a bountiful windfall. Conserve some for the future. Replenish stores and provisions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your own destiny. You can have the results you’re willing to work for. Luck is on your side. A personal dream comes calling.

Notable birthdays: Game show host Peter Marshall is 96. Actor John Astin is 92. Actor-director Warren Beatty is 85. Rock musician Eric Clapton is 77. Actor Justin Deas is 74. Actor Paul Reiser is 66. Rap artist MC Hammer is 60. Singer Tracy Chapman is 58. Actor Ian Ziering is 58. TV personality Piers Morgan is 57. Rock musician Joey Castillo is 56. Actor Donna D’Errico is 54. Singer Celine Dion is 54. TV personality/producer Richard Rawlings is 53. Actor Mark Consuelos is 51. Actor Bahar Soomekh is 47. Actor Jessica Cauffiel is 46. Singer Norah Jones is 43. Actor Fiona Gubelmann is 42. Actor Katy Mixon is 41. Actor Jason Dohring is 40. Country singer Justin Moore is 38. Actor Tessa Ferrer is 36. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 32. Rapper NF is 31.

