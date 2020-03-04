Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, March 4

Today’s Birthday (03/04/20). Friends are your strength this year. Teamwork thrives with discipline and coordination. Winter brings team victory before a romantic challenge requires attention. A career shift next summer leads you into a hot romance. Professional breakthroughs brighten next winter. Connect, coordinate and collaborate together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork pays off, with Mercury in Aquarius. It can get profitable over the next several weeks, with Venus in Taurus. Discover your comfort zone.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take leadership over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Communication benefits your career. Your luck in love flowers, with Venus in your sign.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Stick to your budget. Travel and study over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Make plans to realize dreams, with Venus entering Taurus.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discuss and manage family finances, with Mercury backing into Aquarius. You’re especially popular, too, with Venus in Taurus for three weeks. Get public and collaborate.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication in partnership flourishes, with Mercury in Aquarius. Brainstorm in creative collaboration. Put love into your work and it flowers, with Venus in Taurus.
You have free articles remaining.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work energy rises with balance and practice. Revise health routines, with Mercury backing into Aquarius. Venus enters Taurus for three weeks, favoring education and exploration.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Love and fun take priority over three weeks. Practice games, skills and passions, with Mercury in Aquarius. Increase assets, with Venus in Taurus. Make bucks.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Improve shared equipment and assets. With Mercury in Aquarius, prioritize domestic harmony. Partnerships flow with greater ease over three weeks, with Venus in Taurus.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — For about three weeks, you’re especially clever. Complexities fascinate, with Mercury in Aquarius. Your physical performance flowers, with Venus in Taurus. It’s getting fun (and profitable).
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — There’s money to be made, with Mercury in Aquarius for three weeks. You’re especially lucky in games and romance, with Venus in Taurus. Practice and play.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Tell your personal story, with Mercury in your sign. Your home can become your love nest, with Venus in Taurus. Enjoy home and family.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy peaceful domesticity. Mercury retrograde enters Aquarius for a quiet phase. Explore a passion, with Venus in Taurus. Write about what you love.
Thought for Today: “I want to live my life so that my nights are not full of regrets.” — D.H. Lawrence, English author (1885-1930).
Notable birthdays: Actress Paula Prentiss is 82. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 79. Singer Shakin’ Stevens is 72. Author James Ellroy is 72. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 70. Singer Chris Rea is 69. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 68. Actress Kay Lenz is 67. Musician Emilio Estefan is 67. Movie director Scott Hicks is 67. Actress Catherine O’Hara is 66. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 63. Actress Patricia Heaton is 62. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is 62. Actor Steven Weber is 59. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 57. Actress Stacy Edwards is 55. Rapper Grand Puba is 54. Rock musician Patrick Hannan (The Sundays) is 54. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 53. Actress Patsy Kensit is 52. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 52. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 51. Actress Andrea Bendewald is 50. Actor Nick Stabile is 50. Rock musician Fergal Lawler (The Cranberries) is 49. Country singer Jason Sellers is 49. Jazz musician Jason Marsalis is 43. Actress Jessica Heap is 37. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 35. TV personality Whitney Port is 35. Actress Audrey Esparza is 34. Actress Margo Harshman is 34. Actor Josh Bowman is 32. Actress Andrea Bowen is 30. Actress Jenna Boyd is 27.