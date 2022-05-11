Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 11

Today’s Birthday (05/11/22). Grow, envision and create behind closed doors this year. Disciplined efforts propel your career aloft. Discover new talents this spring, before resolving a summer redirection with your partner. Romance heats up the autumn, energizing you to surpass winter obstacles. Plan and prepare to realize dreams.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A partner’s opinion is important. Don’t ignore your own views, though. Keep an open mind. Choose for yourself. Stay respectful. Review the data. Share discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your physical moves. Follow expert guidance from doctors, coaches and mentors to advance faster. Listen carefully. Gentle pressure works better than force.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Reaffirm commitments. Remind people what you love about them. A temporary separation could make hearts grow fonder. Avoid arguments gracefully. Follow the rules.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic matters require attention. Clean messes and beautify your spaces, even if you don’t feel like it. Restore integrity where missing. Contribute to family harmony.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Read, write and share your views. Clean up a rough draft. Edit and revise. Don’t reveal unfinished work. Misunderstandings abound. Study and research.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Tap new revenue to juggle incoming expenses. Profit from creativity. Work carefully so you won’t have to do it over. Maintain positive cash flow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your heart. Discuss dreams, ambitions and desires with your partner. Don’t get pushy, despite enthusiasm. Respect another’s position. Patiently connect and coordinate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge as much as possible. Peaceful settings encourage productivity. Review plans and adapt for new circumstances. Put things away, clean and organize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Join forces to advance a common passion or cause. Strengthen basic support structures. Don’t push limitations. Organize.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Research carefully before launching a professional project. New information challenges an assumption. Repay favors. Check tasks off your list. Prepare and then rest easy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Rest and enjoy the scenery. Review and confirm itineraries and reservations. Time spent on planning and preparation allows your investigation to expand later.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — To avoid financial problems, follow rules carefully. Stash your cash. Conserve resources. Review budgets and accounting to maximize savings. Collaborate for shared gain.

Notable birthdays: Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is 89. Jazz keyboardist Carla Bley is 86. Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 81. Actor Pam Ferris is 74. Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly is 72. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo is 70. Actor Frances Fisher is 70. Sports columnist Mike Lupica is 70. Actor Boyd Gaines is 69. Actor Martha Quinn is 63. Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 58. Actor Jeffrey Donovan is 54. Actor Nicky Katt is 52. Actor Coby Bell is 47. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso is 44. Actor Austin O'Brien is 41. Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 40. Rapper Ace Hood is 34. Latin singer Prince Royce is 33. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (TV: "Bull") is 29. Musician Howard Lawrence (Disclosure) is 28.

