Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 18

Today’s Birthday (05/18/22). Discover a deeper purpose and vision this year. Expand professional stature through disciplined, coordinated efforts. Springtime power and confidence support you to overcome a summer partnership challenge. Romance and collaboration warm autumn and winter, despite personal doubts or insecurities. Process changes from your cozy cocoon.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Find solutions for a professional puzzle. The opposition holds out and it could get tense. Show your philosophical side in public. Privately focus.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Rest and reorient your plans to current circumstances. Your travels and investigations could face a roadblock. Don’t confront authority. Find a clever way around.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to prevent a financial shortfall. Consider all options. Adjust to balance the budget. Don’t gamble with the rent. Find ways to work smarter.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Delegate what you can. Coordinate carefully with your partner to sidestep a mess. Take extra care with sensitive situations. Handle what’s urgent and then rest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Slow for the tricky sections. Reduce risk of injury or accident. Practice at half tempo and speed up when you’ve got it. Nurture yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with your favorite pastimes. Adapt with changes by using your hands and artistry. Craft or cook or play games with loved ones.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep your attitude positive, despite domestic messes or breakdowns. Clean now and talk later. Make repairs, adjustments and upgrades. Do it for family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A creative project could seem stuck. You may need to go back a step to fix a mistake. Gentle pressure works better than force.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You may need to shift the budget to manage unexpected needs. Go for extra profits. Get creative to bridge the gap. Negotiate, wheel and deal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — That little voice in your head may not be the best judge of your performance. Don’t listen to negative commentary. When curious, ask someone else.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get quiet and listen to your heart. Make plans that feed your spirit. Include your favorite people, locations and activities. Invent your own inspiration.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Friends may not always see eye to eye. Avoid taking sides. Hear both points of view. Provide wise counsel, compassion and generous listening.

Notable birthdays: Actor Priscilla Pointer is 98. Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 84. Actor Candice Azzara is 81. Bluegrass singer-musician Rodney Dillard (The Dillards) is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 76. Former Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., is 74. Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 74. Rock musician Rick Wakeman (Yes) is 73. Rock singer Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo) is 72. Actor James Stephens is 71. Country singer George Strait is 70. Actor Chow Yun-Fat is 67. International Tennis Hall of Famer Yannick Noah is 62. Rock singer-musician Page Hamilton is 62. Contemporary Christian musician Barry Graul (MercyMe) is 61. Contemporary Christian singer Michael Tait is 56. Singer-actor Martika is 53. Comedian-writer Tina Fey is 52. Rock singer Jack Johnson is 47. Country singer David Nail is 43. Actor Matt Long is 42. Actor Allen Leech is 41.

Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 37.

Actor Spencer Breslin is 30. Actor Violett Beane is 26. Actor Hala Finley is 13.

