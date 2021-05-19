Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 19

Today’s Birthday (05/19/21). Valuable career opportunities abound this year. Advance them with consistency and disciplined coordination. Springtime financial delays or roadblocks lead to surging summer cash flow. Shifting your perspective for a different view next winter leads to rising family fortunes. Make a heart connection through your work.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities with your work and health. Obligations vie with new tasks for your time. Keep showing up. Get your heart pumping.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun with family and friends. Fantasies dissipate, revealing hidden truths. Adapt with changes. Reinforce foundational structures with love and kindness. Share and connect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Fix up your place. Discover hidden messes or breakdowns. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean and declutter. Reduce dust. Enjoy heirlooms and special things.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Study the situation. Read the background materials. Your research takes you down a curious rabbit hole. Discover hidden realities and strengthen supports. Monitor communication networks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Cash flow potential rises. Prioritize solid deals over ephemeral. Focus on practical priorities with the budget. Don’t overextend. All is not as it appears.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can see your own flaws and imperfections. Fantasies evaporate. Restore integrity where it’s missing. You are beloved. Nurture your heart and spirit.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Lay low for private productivity. Avoid travel or fuss. Illusions fade. You can see what was hidden. Consider possibilities and reassess plans. Recharge and plot.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Social hardship or challenges face friends and allies. Reach out for support. Accept it when needed and offer when you can. Coordinate with your community.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize work to meet a deadline. Choose privacy over publicity. A hidden mess could be revealed. Correct mistakes quickly. Strengthen basic foundations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Dig into an investigation. You’re discovering a mess. Uncover it layer by layer to reveal the underlying truth. Daylight is the strongest disinfectant. Shine your light.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for funding. Pull together to surmount financial obstacles. Shared commitments unite your efforts. Strengthen infrastructures and bonds. Your contribution makes a difference.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Discuss changes with your partner. Something hidden gets revealed. Share secrets and confidences. Collaborate to advance a common dream, despite challenges. Support each other.
Notable birthdays: TV personality David Hartman is 86. Actor James Fox is 82. Actor Nancy Kwan is 82. Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 76. Concert pianist David Helfgott is 74. Rock singer-musician Dusty Hill (ZZ Top) is 72. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 72. Singer-actor Grace Jones is 70. Rock musician Phil Rudd is 67. Actor Steven Ford is 65. Actor Toni Lewis is 61. Rock musician Iain Harvie (Del Amitri) is 59. Actor Polly Walker is 55. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford is 51. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 50. Rock singer Jenny Berggren (Ace of Base) is 49. Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 48.
TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (TV: “Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 43.