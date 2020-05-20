Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (05/20/20). Fortune blesses your shared coffers this year. Travels and studies advance with discipline and coordination. Resolve a partnership challenge this summer for a powerful income boost. Modify directions with family finances. Make personal changes next winter, before falling in love again. Support each other to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Power on for communication and networking, with Gemini Sun. You can see for miles and miles. Creativity unveils innovative solutions. Edit, write and broadcast.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Resources flow in with greater energy and velocity over the next month under the Sun in Gemini. Get into a lucrative phase. Take advantage.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re settling into a powerful groove, under the Gemini Sun. Use your confidence, skills and talents for good. Animate and energize a passion project.