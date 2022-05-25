Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 25

Today’s Birthday (05/25/22). Friends bring good fortune this year. Disciplined, consistent investigation produces valuable discoveries. Summer brings a physical challenge that motivates satisfying autumn endurance and strength gains. Private winter creativity and reflection prepares for a social spring launch. Share resources, info, fun, comfort and love.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal development, including physical activity and exercise. You’re spurred into action over about 40 days, with Mars in your sign. You’re especially powerful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Clean closets, drawers and the garage. Begin a six-week organization and planning phase, with Mars in Aries. Chart your course and prepare for what’s next.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You can accomplish miracles with help from friends. You’re beginning a six-week team action phase, with Mars in Aries. Together, anything’s possible.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical efforts get results. Advance professionally over the next six weeks. Push your career agenda, with Mars in Aries. Put your back into your work.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your research is energized. It’s easier to go farther, faster, with Mars in Aries. Make educational advances over the next six weeks. Investigate and explore.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative phase, with Mars in Aries. Discover and generate financial solutions over six weeks. Negotiate win-win deals. Grow family savings and provisions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart with action. Partnership and collaboration get energized over six weeks, with Mars in Aries. Compromise, negotiate and work together for shared gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Physical action earns satisfying rewards, with Mars in Aries. Tap into fresh energy. Amp up practices for health and fitness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Actions speak louder than words. Get your heart pumping! Express your creativity, love and passion over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Dedicate energy to home and family. Make satisfying domestic improvements, with Mars in Aries for six weeks. Physical action gets results. Clean, organize and renovate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Spread the news. You’re especially creative this next month and a half, with Mars in Aries. Post and share. Write your masterpiece. Connect and network.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work can get especially lucrative. Energize profitable efforts, with Mars in Aries for six weeks. Reduce debt and grow savings. Physical action rewards.

Notable birthdays: Actor Ann Robinson is 93. Former White House news secretary Ron Nessen is 88. Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 83. Country singer Jessi Colter is 79. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 79. Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 78. Actor Karen Valentine is 75. Actor Jacki Weaver is 75. Rock singer Klaus Meine (The Scorpions) is 74. Actor Patti D’Arbanville is 71. Playwright Eve Ensler is 69. Musician Cindy Cashdollar is 67. Actor Connie Sellecca is 67. Rock singer-musician Paul Weller is 64. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is 62. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 59. Actor Matt Borlenghi is 55. Actor Joseph Reitman is 54. Rock musician Glen Drover is 53. Actor Anne Heche is 53. Actors Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (TV: “Little House on the Prairie”) are 52. Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 52. Actor Octavia Spencer is 52.

Actor Justin Henry is 51. Rapper Daz Dillinger is 49. Actor Molly Sims is 49. Actor Erinn Hayes is 46. Actor Cillian Murphy is 46. Actor Ethan Suplee is 46. Rock musician Todd Whitener is 44. Actor Corbin Allred is 43. Actor-singer Lauren Frost is 37. Actor Ebonee Noel is 32. Musician Guy Lawrence (Disclosure) is 31. Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0