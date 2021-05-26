Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 26

Today’s Birthday (05/26/21). Education flowers this year. Steady discipline and organization produce valuable results. Taking a new tack with your partner this spring leads to summer’s personal breakthrough. Make a thoughtful transition this winter, before an exciting collaboration inspires your heart. Grow by practicing passions, talents and enthusiasms.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over six months. Learn from a master.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Lunar Eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances over the next six months. Work out the next phase together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point with a partnership, with the Eclipse in Sagittarius. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changes in plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Adapt practices for new conditions under this Sagittarius Eclipse. Begin a new physical health and fitness phase, despite barriers, limitations or obstacles. Increase strength and vitality.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor with tonight’s Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon Eclipse. Begin a new home and family phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month Eclipse phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Consider familiar stories from another perspective.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — A turning point arises around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions, with the Sagittarius Eclipse. Work to harvest an unexpended windfall.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Lunar Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Sagittarius Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin a six-month introspective phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Tonight’s Eclipse illuminates social changes over six months. One door closes and another opens. Adapt with community transitions. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Finish projects before beginning another professional phase. This Sagittarius Eclipse sparks a career shift. Redirect focus toward passions over the next six months.
Notable birthdays: Sportscaster Brent Musberger is 82. Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 76. Singer Stevie Nicks is 73. Actor Pam Grier is 72. Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 72. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 72. Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is 72. Actor Margaret Colin is 63. Country singer-songwriter Dave Robbins is 62. Actor Doug Hutchison is 61. Actor Genie Francis is 59. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 59. Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 57. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 55. Distance runner Zola Budd is 55. Rock musician Phillip Rhodes is 53. Actor Joseph Fiennes is 51. Singer Joey Kibble (Take 6) is 50.