Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 27

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming. Energize a personal initiative. Self-discipline is required. You’re gaining points with someone you admire. Use your power and confidence for good.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes occur at the top. Patiently wait for developments. Lay low to nurture energy. Rest and meditate to relax and reduce stress. Notice intuition and dreams.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Participate with teams, groups and community efforts. Contribute to a larger cause for satisfaction. You can learn what you need to know. Make an important connection.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to a changing industry or professional market. Reach out to your connections and listen for what’s wanted and needed. Adjust targets and modify to suit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Anticipate changes with your studies and education. Explore your subject from a new angle. Academic investigations could seem chaotic or confusing. Patiently persist. Messes are OK.