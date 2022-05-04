Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 4

Today’s Birthday (05/04/22). Friends have the answers this year. Grow professionally with discipline, determination and consistent practices. Springtime brings blossoming personal insights, useful with summer partnership redirections. Weave your hearts together this autumn for shared winter growth despite a challenge. Network and connect for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Do the homework before launching. Research predictable outcomes and prepare. Prioritize practicalities. Monitor conditions for best advantage to catch a rising wave.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A push now could get lucrative. Consider words and follow rules carefully. Sidestep obstacles and slow for traffic. Watch for a golden opportunity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Strategically navigate a tricky situation. Wait for the right moment to launch a personal project. Accuracy matters.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor your private sanctuary. Clean and organize. Review plans and assess conditions. Consider all possibilities. Make preparations to realize a dream, step by step.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to a shared cause. Monitor social media or news feeds to discover a favorable opportunity. Wait for the right conditions to launch.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce basic structures with a professional project before submitting. Thorough preparation increases profitability. Take advantage of a lucky break. You’re building for the future.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make sure you have the facts before advancing. Solve a complicated puzzle for the key to unlock the next level of your educational exploration.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A lack of funds would threaten your plans. Don’t make expensive promises. Invest in workplace efficiency. Patiently follow your budget. Collaborate for shared savings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Avoid antagonizing your partner. Keep bargains and promises. You’re building something valuable together. Don’t risk wasting time on silly arguments. Compassion and patience pay off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — The pace is picking up. Avoid distractions, pitfalls and accidents. Prioritize your work, health and vitality. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A romantic dream appears within reach, despite distractions and obstacles. Connect to solve a puzzle. Get creative with a collaborative project. Grab a lucky chance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Pour love into your home. Make a change you’ve been wanting. Repair or upgrade support structures. A domestic dream can come true with elbow grease.

Notable birthdays: Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, is 92. Jazz musician Ron Carter is 85. Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 81. Pop singer Peggy Santiglia Davison (The Angels) is 78. Actor Richard Jenkins is 75. Country singer Stella Parton is 73. Actor-turned-clergyman Hilly Hicks is 72. Irish musician Darryl Hunt (The Pogues) is 72. Singer Jackie Jackson (The Jacksons) is 71. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 70. R&B singer Oleta Adams is 69. Violinist Soozie Tyrell (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 65. Country singer Randy Travis is 63. Actor Mary McDonough is 61. Comedian Ana Gasteyer is 55. Actor Will Arnett is 52. Rock musician Mike Dirnt (Green Day) is 50. TV personality and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons is 47.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0