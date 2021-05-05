Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, May 5

Today’s Birthday (05/05/21). Win professional prizes this year. Build and develop career successes with intentional, focused routines. Shifting financial directions with your partner this spring motivates surging cash flow. Make personal changes next winter that lead family fortunes to rise. Your work gains satisfying accolade, reward and influence.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make plans to advance a dream. Take advantage of favorable conditions. You can see an opportunity. Set long-range goals. Think outside the box.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Brief your team on a brilliant idea. Listen to suggestions and adapt. Look for a lucky break. Collaborate with friends to advance an inspiring possibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work is gaining respect. Take advantage of favorable conditions to advance a professional project. Spontaneous moves can work. Make a good impression.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow an unexpected thread in your research. Studies may lead to new frontiers. Expand your view. Try the lesser traveled road. Explore unorthodox ideas.