Today’s Birthday (05/15/19). Profits flow through cooperative alliances this year. Get farther for less money and trouble with disciplined planning. Summer brings creative breakthroughs, shifting the course of your exploration. Bold discoveries get revealed next winter, inspiring new plot lines and research directions. Build a passion project together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Gather new income over the next few weeks, with Venus in Taurus. Your idea catches on. Check out an interesting suggestion. Secrets get revealed.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your luck in love improves immensely, with Venus in your sign for about 25 days. Your wit and charm are in fine form. Practice your moves.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Venus in Taurus could inspire peaceful introspection over the next three weeks. Enjoy quiet time and sweeter dreams. Make time for soothing rituals.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Recharge and reconnect at home. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Taurus. Get out in public, and stir up some action. Social activities benefit your career.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your professional status and influence grow, with Venus in Taurus for about 25 days. Watch for career advances. Put love into your work, and it flowers.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into a profitable groove. Travel and studies expand, with Venus in Taurus. It’s easier to set goals and venture forth. Class convenes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your power and confidence for good. Shared ventures profit, with Venus in Taurus. The next three weeks can provide financial growth. Increase assets.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Plan and coordinate your upcoming adventures. Make reservations. Partnerships flower over three weeks, with Venus in Taurus. Collaborate, compromise and share your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your physical health, fitness and beauty flowers, with Venus in Taurus. Infuse your work with love and it grows more profitable. Strengthen the heart part.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in games and romance under Taurus Venus for three weeks. Your creativity flowers. Enjoy the process. Have fun with young people.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Make your home into your love nest. Beautify your space, with Venus in Taurus. Share some domestic bliss with family and friends. Feed everyone.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Trust your heart to lead you. Envision, express and create, with Venus in Taurus. Your research gets fascinating. Explore a passion. Write about what you love.
Thought for Today: “Behavior is what a man does, not what he thinks, feels, or believes.” — Emily Dickinson, American poet (born 1830, died this date in 1886)
Notable birthdays: Actress-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 83. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 83. Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is 82. Singer Trini Lopez is 82. Singer Lenny Welch is 81. Actress-singer Lainie Kazan is 77. Actress Gunilla Hutton is 77. Country singer K.T. Oslin is 77. Actor Chazz Palminteri is 73. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is 71. Singer-songwriter Brian Eno is 71. Actor Nicholas Hammond (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 69. Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 66. Musician-composer Mike Oldfield is 66. Actor Lee Horsley is 64. TV personality Giselle Fernandez is 58. Rapper Grandmaster Melle Mel is 58. Actress Brenda Bakke is 56. Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 50. Actor Brad Rowe is 49. Actor David Charvet is 47. Actor Russell Hornsby is 45. Rock musician Ahmet Zappa is 45. Olympic gold medal gymnast Amy Chow is 41. Actor David Krumholtz is 41. Rock musician David Hartley (The War on Drugs) is 39. Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler is 38. Actress Alexandra Breckenridge is 37. Rock musician Brad Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 37. Rock musician Nick Perri is 35. Tennis player Andy Murray is 32.
