Today’s Birthday (05/08/19). Profit through collaboration this year. Diligence with planning and preparation sets the stage for success. Solve an intellectual puzzle this summer, motivating a shift in your education. By next winter your investigation yields valuable results, prompting changes with your report. Build strong foundations together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues have your focus. Surprising news may require adaptation. A domestic dream seems within reach. Friends inspire you. Solutions arise in conversation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You can learn what you need to know. Communication projects go well. Study, write and research. Your work behind the scenes is garnering attention.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit potential can arise unexpectedly. A lucrative dream option could surprise. Stay light on your feet to pivot. When opportunity knocks, answer the door.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Learn something new about yourself. Self-discovery, personal growth and breakthroughs spark. Listen to your intuition. Something you’ve long wanted is within reach. Seize the day.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — It’s easier to finish old projects today and tomorrow. Enjoy philosophical, intellectual and spiritual inquiry. Consider dreams and symbols. Strategize to realize your vision.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Increase productivity and efficiency through working smarter, not harder. Collaborate with a dream team. Delegate and share responsibilities, costs and resources. Coordinate efforts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — An influential person is paying attention. Prepare for two days in the professional spotlight. Provide excellent service. Dress for success. You can solve a puzzle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory for a few days. Incredible discoveries lie around the corner. Indulge your curiosity. Pursue a travel or study fantasy, and discover buried treasure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Follow a shared dream together. A lack of funds would threaten your plans. New facts dispel old fears. Research for bargains. Find inventive solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share visions, dreams and fantasies with your partner. Discover new purpose for something old. Plot and coordinate actions. Strategize and prioritize. It could get romantic.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Surprising news impacts your work, health and fitness. Get coaching from a trusted expert. Practice and prepare to realize a dream. You’re growing stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make more time for love over the next few days. You’re especially creative. A barrier is dissolving or becoming unimportant. Share sweet moments.
Thought for Today: “A man who works with his hands is a laborer; a man who works with his hands and his brain is a craftsman; but a man who works with his hands and his brain and his heart is an artist.” — Louis Nizer, American lawyer (1902-1994)
Notable birthdays: Naturalist Sir David Attenborough is 93. Singer Toni Tennille is 79. Actor James Mitchum is 78. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 77. Jazz musician Keith Jarrett is 74. Actor Mark Blankfield is 71. Singer Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 68. Rock musician Chris Frantz (Talking Heads) is 68. Rockabilly singer Billy Burnette is 66. Rock musician Alex Van Halen is 66. Actor David Keith is 65. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo is 64. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is 58. Actress Melissa Gilbert is 55. Rock musician Dave Rowntree (Blur) is 55. Country musician Del Gray is 51. Rock singer Darren Hayes is 47. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 44. Blues singer-musician Joe Bonamassa is 42. Actor Matt Davis is 41. Singer Ana Maria Lombo (Eden’s Crush) is 41. Actor Elyes Gabel is 36. Actor Domhnall Gleeson is 36. Neo-soul drummer Patrick Meese (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 36. Actress Julia Whelan is 35. Actress Nora Anezeder is 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.