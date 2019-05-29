Today’s Birthday (05/29/19). Benefit through a powerful partnership this year. Win satisfying financial results through coordination. You’re in the money this summer, before family or business finances shift directions. Get the group funding you need by next winter, before a personal cash crunch. One for all, and all for one.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Don’t make your move yet. Finish preparations and plans. Illusive rewards could evaporate. Deception gets revealed. Wait for better conditions to make a personal change.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 5 — It’s emotion versus reason. Find a quiet spot to meditate. Postpone travel, decisions and spending. Peace recharges you. Nature soothes. Rest and relax.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Team communications and actions get muddled. Avoid complications, and slow down. Temporary confusion could frustrate. Postpone important decisions for better conditions. Take it easy.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A professional puzzle defies understanding. Wait for developments. You don’t have the full picture. Keep a cool head, especially when another doesn’t. You can find solutions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Check your route, and have a backup plans. Traffic could frustrate your progress. There’s potential for changes and confusion. Study different options.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Handle payments, and manage accounts. Avoid financial arguments. Don’t rock the boat. Keep your bookkeeping up to date. Discuss priorities and decisions later.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay receptive to your partner’s point of view. Tempers could get short. Stick to practical basics, and postpone important decisions or conversations. Compromise.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your workload might seem intense or chaotic. Stay objective, and keep your cool. Maintain your practices and routines despite interruption. Use finesse rather than force.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Someone nearby looks good; words and actions can get twisted in ways that deflate romantic ideas. Relax, and rely on your sense of humor.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider carefully before committing to a paint color or expensive piece of furniture. Review options, and sleep on it before deciding. Survey your family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Review and edit your communications before submitting. Mistakes could get awkward. Listen to another’s view. Keep quiet to avoid misunderstandings. Consider consequences.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep generating income. Slow down to avoid mistakes, which could get expensive. Watch your step. Go the extra mile to keep customers satisfied.
Thought for Today: “When we recall the past, we usually find that it is the simplest things — not the great occasions — that in retrospect give off the greatest glow of happiness.” — British-born American comedian Bob Hope (born this date in 1903, died 2003)
Notable birthdays: Former Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent is 81. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser is 80. Actor Kevin Conway is 77. Actor Helmut Berger is 75. Rock singer Gary Brooker is 74. Actor Anthony Geary is 72. Actor Cotter Smith is 70. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 69. Movie composer Danny Elfman is 66. Singer LaToya Jackson is 63. Actor Ted Levine is 62.
Actress Annette Bening is 61. Actor Rupert Everett is 60. Actor Adrian Paul is 60. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 58. Actress Lisa Whelchel is 56. Actress Tracey Bregman is 56. Rock musician Noel Gallagher is 52. Singer Jayski McGowan is 52. Actor Anthony Azizi is 50. Rock musician Chan Kinchla is 50. Actress Laverne Cox is 47. Rock musician Mark Lee is 46. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder is 45. Singer Melanie Brown is 44. Rapper Playa Poncho is 44. Latin singer Fonseca is 40. Actor Justin Chon is 38. NBA player Carmelo Anthony is 35. Actor Billy Flynn is 34. Actor Blake Foster is 34. Actress Riley Keough is 30. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith is 30. Actress Kristen Alderson is 28.
