Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Nov. 11

Today’s Birthday (11/11/20). Expand networks and connections this year. Create, write, illustrate and publish with disciplined persistence. Financial changes require adaptation this winter, that perhaps support your own income to rise. Anticipate cash flow slowing next summer, before a windfall benefits your joint enterprise. Connect and share.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner. Don’t worry about the future. Avoid being pushy or impulsive. Reinforce and prioritize shared commitments, bonds and love. Be here now.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Confusion and chaos could stall the action. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Focus on one task at a time. Don’t overdo things. Prioritize health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on the here and now. Take a long walk with someone you love. You have lots of emotional support. Accept your greater good.