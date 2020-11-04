Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Today’s Birthday (11/04/20). Grow through communication this year. Develop regular practices to connect with a wider audience. Adapt to market changes together this winter, before a windfall benefits your own income. Summer cash flow slows, inspiring a collaborative surge benefitting joint accounts. Share from your heart.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Household issues require attention now. Stick close to home for the next few days. Focus on home improvement. Domestic projects provide satisfying results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re entering a creative phase. Get out of the house when conditions allow. Study and practice. You can learn what you need to know.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — More income is possible. Here’s where you start making profits. Stick to your budget and avoid overconsumption or unnecessary expense. Grow savings.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal matters need attention now. You may feel especially sensitive. Begin a two-day self-confident phase. Make an upgrade. You’re empowered to take positive action.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow and consider the road ahead. It’s easier to finish old projects. Get into a philosophical phase of private contemplation. Complete things and clean up.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends are a big help. Gather ideas and information from associates and colleagues. Meetings provide solutions and strategies. Collaborate for a common vision.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting the attention of someone important. Save caustic comments for later. Abandon fears and step into the spotlight. Advance professionally.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Expand your territory. You’re entering an adventurous phase. Travel is appealing, but not without peril. Study and research. Prepare for an upcoming launch.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A lack of funds would threaten plans. Collaborate with your partner to take advantage of a profitable opportunity. Bargain and negotiate terms.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Compromise with your partner. Come up with collaborative solutions to manage challenges. Let others help. Negotiate to refine the plan. Share the load.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Balance your work and health. Guard vitality with diligence. Energize with consistent exercise. Fresh air, trees and sunshine inspire your body, mind and spirit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with family. Share favorite activities, games and passions. You’re especially charming, and someone special is charmed. Kindle a loving spark.
Notable birthdays: Actor Loretta Swit is 83. Rhythm-and-blues singer Harry Elston (Friends of Distinction) is 82. Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 80. Former first lady Laura Bush is 74. Actor Ivonne Coll is 73. Actor Markie Post is 70. Rock singer-musician Chris Difford (Squeeze) is 66. Country singer Kim Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 60. Actor-comedian Kathy Griffin is 60. Actor Ralph Macchio is 59. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 59. Saxophonist Tim Burton is 57. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 51. Rapper-producer Sean “Puffy” Combs is 51. Talk show host Bethenny Frankel is 50. Actor Anthony Ruivivar is 50. Soul/jazz singer Gregory Porter is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Shawn Rivera (Az Yet) is 49. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 45.
Actor Heather Tom is 45. Rhythm-and-blues/gospel singer George Huff is 40. Actor Emme Rylan is 40. Actor Chris Greene (Film: “Loving”) is 38.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!