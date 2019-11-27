Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Nov. 27

Today’s Birthday (11/27/19). Experience a personal flowering this year. Rising income comes with consistent value and reliable results. A cash-flow surge this winter helps you adjust to family transitions. Give up a personal habit that no longer serves you next summer, inspiring new collaborative profits. Take leadership.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — As your fantasies are clarified, they get more tangible and achievable. With Neptune direct, you can see the way forward. Dreams provide valuable insight and motivation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A group project gains forward momentum with Neptune direct. Strange powers of attraction are at work in your life. Previously hidden connections strengthen and grow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to increase your authority now that Neptune’s direct. Career decisions gel and your professional dreams advance. Opportunities that seemed illusive come into focus.