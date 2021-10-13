Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Oct. 13

Today’s Birthday (10/13/21). Discover new passion this year. Develop creative talents, skills and connections with dedication. Adapt shared fortunes around an autumn twist, before winter communications open valuable doors. Spring windfalls benefit family, before summer income fattens your own wallet. Give in to romance, fun and beauty.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discipline and organization can advance shared goals. Emotion clashes with logic. Something you try doesn’t work. Patiently persist. Common passion unites your team.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Forge ahead with professional priorities. Disciplined action gets results. Adapt around a temporary distraction. Put your heart into your work. Advance an inspiring possibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate and study. Discipline is required. Discover a hidden truth. Avoid a heckler. Don’t react without thinking. Disagree respectfully. You’re learning valuable skills.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Manage shared financial obligations. Changes may necessitate budget revisions. Collaborate to brainstorm solutions and contribute for practical priorities. Confirm intuition with data. Contribute.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to navigate unexpected circumstances. Compromise when necessary. Mental and physical discipline pay nice dividends. Support each other. Romance is entirely possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain physical and health routines. All this practice builds strength and endurance. Slow around sharp corners. Exercise, good food, nature and rest energize you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun with your inner circle. Play favorite games and activities. Share good food, music and stories. Distractions abound. Love is the answer.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your home and family. Domestic pursuits satisfy. Cook, clean and beautify your spaces. Listen generously. Stay flexible with unexpected changes. Crank the music.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative and clever. Try tested methods first. Master the rules before breaking them. Listen to another perspective. Broaden your understanding. Note discoveries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Extra income is possible. Your morale gets a boost along with your wallet. Get terms in writing. Provide excellent value. Disciplined efforts provide satisfying rewards.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prepare to launch a personal venture. Determination and disciplined efforts realize a dream. Find a passionate spark, nurture and feed it into flame.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful surroundings soothe frazzled nerves. Avoid risk, overstimulation or noise. Reduce stress with nature, music and meditation. Savor private planning. Contemplate options and possibilities.

Notable birthdays: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 84. Actor Melinda Dillon is 82. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 80. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 77. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 75. Actor Demond Wilson is 75. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 74. Pop singer John Ford Coley is 73. Actor John Lone is 69. Model Beverly Johnson is 69. Producer-writer Chris Carter is 65. Actor and former NBA star Reggie Theus is 64. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is 63. R&B singer Cherrelle is 62. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 62. Rock singer Joey Belladonna is 61. Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer is 61. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 60. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah is 59.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0