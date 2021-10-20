Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Oct. 20

Today’s Birthday (10/20/21). Fortune favors fun, romance and passion this year. Apply consistency and discipline to raise your game. Taking another direction with shared finances this autumn leads to winter creative prizes. Spring profits benefit joint accounts, and your own income grows next summer. Follow your love light.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. The Aries Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — One door closes and another opens. Adapt with community and team changes. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new social Full Moon phase.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make a professional change with today’s Aries Full Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and evolves. Today’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts for a few weeks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high under the Aries Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over two weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adjust to changes. Reach a turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Reduce poisons and toxins. Increase strength and vitality.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Aries Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Write and share.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.

Notable birthdays: Japan’s Empress Michiko is 87. Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 84. Former actor Rev. Mother Dolores Hart is 83. Actor William “Rusty” Russ is 71. Actor Melanie Mayron is 69. Retired MLB All-Star Keith Hernandez is 68. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., is 66. Movie director Danny Boyle is 65. Former Labor Secretary Hilda Solis is 64. Actor Viggo Mortensen is 63. Vice President Kamala Harris is 57. Rock musician Jim Sonefeld (Hootie & The Blowfish) is 57. Rock musician Doug Eldridge (Oleander) is 54. Journalist Sunny Hostin (TV: “The View”) is 53. Political commentator and blogger Michelle Malkin is 51. Actor Kenneth Choi is 50. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 50. Singer Dannii Minogue is 50. Singer Jimi Westbrook (country group Little Big Town) is 50.

