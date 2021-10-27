Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Oct. 27

Today’s Birthday (10/27/21). Love fills your home this year. Nurture your household with consistency and discipline. Redirect collaborations with your partner this autumn, before winter profits roll in. Love, romance and partnership bloom next spring, before personal victories light up next summer. Discover renewed domestic joys.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Household issues have your attention. Pause to avoid expensive obstacles. Focus on the short term. Cook something delicious and share it. Nurture family harmony.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Use your persuasive charms to sidestep a barrier. A confrontation looks different from another view. Don’t get intimidated. Patiently stand for integrity. Wait for developments.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Lucrative prospects could face delays or roadblocks. Shift priorities in real time. Monitor conditions closely to see which way the wind is blowing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep your objective in mind. Confusion and chaos could distract you from a personal quest. Nurture yourself. You may feel sensitive. Recharge before advancing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow to consider how recent changes may affect your long-term dreams and visions. You’re clear what’s most important. Realign plans to true your direction.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Follow lucky opportunities between friends patiently. Delays or barriers could persist. Keep showing up. Don’t get pushy. Provide support as needed. Humor comes in handy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can see an intriguing professional opportunity but it’s not ripe yet. Patiently plant and water your seeds. Nurture expansion. Grow stronger together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Look at the situation from another view. Explore and investigate. Stay cautious to avoid risk, traffic or delays. Study the history. Stick with the truth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared support around a family financial obstacle. Conserve resources. Make quiet inroads to increase profits. Coordinate efforts for greater ease. Handle paperwork.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Rely on support from your partner and provide it without question. Partnership helps you through a tight spot. Keep your bargains. Lead by example.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Physical action gets results. Still, monitor conditions carefully. Don’t overshoot your mark. Slow to avoid pitfalls and accidents. Keep your temper and sense of humor.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Romantic plans could face a challenge. Avoid risk, hassle or controversy. Find a simple short-term solution. Relax and monitor conditions. Love is the answer.

Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 82. Author Maxine Hong Kingston is 81. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 79. Producer-director Ivan Reitman is 75. Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 72. Author Fran Lebowitz is 71. Rock musician K.K. Downing is 70. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 70. Actor-director Roberto Benigni is 69. Actor Peter Firth is 68. Actor Robert Picardo is 68. World Golf Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan is 65. Singer Simon Le Bon is 63. Country musician Jerry Dale McFadden (The Mavericks) is 57. Internet news editor Matt Drudge is 55. Rock musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) is 54. Actor Sean Holland is 53. Actor Channon Roe is 52.

Actor Sheeri Rappaport is 44. Actor David Walton is 43.

