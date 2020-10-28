Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Oct. 28

Today’s Birthday (10/28/20). Tap into creative inspiration this year. Steadily build for satisfying rewards. Communicate to manage shared financial obstacles this winter, before new income rewards. Adapt to income delays or shortages next summer, before lucrative opportunities benefit joint ventures. Grow through artistic expression, communication and connection.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. Don’t take on more than you can manage by the deadline. Find ways to reduce stress. Practice activities that you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow and consider. Express emotions when you feel them. Process recent transitions. Clean and organize your spaces. Connection with nature restores you. Enjoy special rituals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Practice diplomacy with a team misunderstanding or challenge. Avoid automatic reactions. Things could get awkward. Humor can ease tension. Listen and observe. Gently persuade.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. You can see what wasn’t working. Moderate a disagreement or clean a mess. Gracefully sidestep a heckler or troll. Keep it professional.