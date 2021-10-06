Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Oct. 6

Today’s Birthday (10/06/21). Fall in love again this year. Strengthen connections with dedicated practice. Resolve an autumn financial challenge with your partner, before a winter communications breakthrough reveals exciting potential. Your collaborative efforts get profitable next spring, before a lucrative summer income surge. Prioritize romance, beauty and fun.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to advance professionally, with Pluto direct in Capricorn. Mysteries get solved. Interesting opportunities arise. Take new territory. You can see a shining future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a long-desired dream. Discover new cultures and ways of thinking. Experience a metamorphosis. Release old limitations and spread your wings, with Capricorn Pluto direct.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Update bookkeeping, with Pluto direct in Capricorn. Changes require adaptation. Increase integrity for greater workability. Hidden money can grow. Step into the light.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Release limiting conversations, especially in relationship with your partner. Invent long-term possibilities together, with Capricorn Pluto direct. Let another see the real you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Nature inspires your health and work now that Pluto is direct. Abandon worn-out addictions or habits and a new identity emerges. Epiphanies catalyze renewed vitality.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice honesty, kindness and respect. Let go of old negative patterns, with Pluto direct in Capricorn. Secrets can get revealed. Undergo a romantic transformation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support family to adapt to domestic changes, with Pluto direct. Clear the past out of your closets and spaces. Discover hidden treasure. Conserve heirlooms.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Use diplomacy around loss, power dynamics and change, with Pluto direct. Restore integrity. Communicate, express and share discoveries. Acknowledge the hidden facts of the matter.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find new freedom around money and income, with Pluto direct. Revise bookkeeping and monitor closely for clarity. Create profitable possibilities for long-term gain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Notice your own limiting monologues, with Pluto direct in your sign. Abandon fears of humiliation or low self-worth. You are who you say you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Consider natural cycles of death and rebirth, with Pluto direct. Contemplate spiritual questions and mysteries. Discover grace, hidden power and authenticity. Stay true to yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Hidden truths get revealed with community and group efforts now that Pluto is direct. Give up power struggles or control. Discover your true friends.

Notable birthdays: Broadcaster and writer Melvyn Bragg is 82. Actor Britt Ekland is 79. The former leader of Sinn Fein, Gerry Adams, is 73. Singer-musician Thomas McClary is 72. Musician Sid McGinnis is 72. Rock singer Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) is 70. Rock singer-musician David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) is 67. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy is 66. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 58. Singer Matthew Sweet is 57. Actor Jacqueline Obradors is 55. Country singer Tim Rushlow is 55. Rock musician Tommy Stinson is 55. Actor Amy Jo Johnson is 51. Actor Emily Mortimer is 50. Actor Lamman Rucker is 50. Actor Ioan Gruffudd is 48. Actor Jeremy Sisto is 47. Actor Brett Gelman is 45. R&B singer Melinda Doolittle is 44.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0