Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Oct. 7

Today’s Birthday (10/07/20). Good fortune flows at home this year. Build and adapt your dream castle with steady dedication. Educational plans change direction this winter, motivating a creative surge. News preempts previously scheduled content next summer, leading you into an exciting exploration. Family bonds deepen and grow.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Monitor the news in your networks. Discover a conflict between fantasy and reality, the difference between an idea in theory and practice. Tune and adjust.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Plan moves carefully to avoid costly mistakes. Communicate your way around unexpected surprises. Resourcefulness pays off in spades. Find creative ways to manage with less.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Navigate around unscheduled disruptions. Keep advancing a personal plan. Draw upon hidden resources. Theories require revision when put into practice. Keep communication channels open.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay skeptical of wild schemes. Step back to review plans and possibilities. Choose the most practical options. Take simple steps, one at a time.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to all team views. Consensus takes longer than rule by authority. It’s worth the wait, as people own their cause and actions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate professional pitfalls before launching ahead. Make changes in real time. You learn more from failure than success. Monitor feedback. Adjust, tune and adapt.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory. Stick to practical options and avoid empty fantasies. Prepare for unexpected road conditions. Watch for hidden agendas. Investigate and explore.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review shared accounts to navigate current changes. Financial conversations can spark into arguments; it’s better to focus on profitable actions to contribute. Monitor conditions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep your promises and patience, especially with your partner. A critic can help you fix something that doesn’t work. Unexpected surprises require adaptation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — The pace is picking up. Maintain physical practices, despite interruptions, distraction and unscheduled demands for your attention. Stay cool and nurture your energy.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize love, passion and fun to restore your energy, enthusiasm and creativity. Play games, sports and music. Relax and appreciate your dear ones.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic chores could seem overwhelming, but a little action goes a long way. Clean, sort and organize. Make repairs and give away unnecessary stuff.
Notable birthdays: Retired South African Archbishop and Nobel Peace laureate Desmond Tutu is 89. Author Thomas Keneally is 85. Comedian Joy Behar is 78. Former National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Oliver North (ret.) is 77. Rock musician Kevin Godley (10cc) is 75. Actor Jill Larson is 73. Country singer Kieran Kane is 71. Singer John Mellencamp is 69. Rock musician Ricky Phillips is 69. Actor Mary Badham (Film: “To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 68. Rock musician Tico Torres (Bon Jovi) is 67. Actor Christopher Norris is 65. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 65. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 63. Olympic gold medal ice dancer Jayne Torvill is 63. Actor Dylan Baker is 62. Actor Judy Landers is 62. Recording executive and TV personality Simon Cowell is 61. Rock musician Charlie Marinkovich (formerly with Iron Butterfly) is 61. Actor Paula Newsome is 59. Country singer Dale Watson is 58. Pop singer Ann Curless (Expose) is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Toni Braxton is 53. Rock singer-musician Thom Yorke (Radiohead) is 52. Rock musician-dancer Leeroy Thornhill is 51. Actor Nicole Ari Parker is 50. Actor Allison Munn is 46. Rock singer-musician Damian Kulash is 45. Singer Taylor Hicks is 44. Actor Omar Miller is 42. Neo-soul singer Nathaniel Rateliff (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 42. Actor Shawn Ashmore is 41. Actor Jake McLaughlin is 38. Electronic musician Flying Lotus (AKA Steve Ellison) is 37. MLB player Evan Longoria is 35. Actor Holland Roden is 34. Actor Amber Stevens is 34. MLB outfielder Mookie Betts is 28. Actor Lulu Wilson is 15.
