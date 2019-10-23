Today’s Birthday (10/23/19). Your income rises this year. Profit from discipline with creative projects. A lucky break propels your communications this winter before a kink in travel plans creates delays. A change next summer could get expensive, sparking an educational journey. Keep your balances and your outlook positive.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can take ground on long-term family financial goals this month with the Sun in Scorpio. Guard health and wellness. Go for it together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Love shines anew. Develop partnership this month with the Sun in Scorpio. Take your relationship to another level. Romance and friendship flower and deepen.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and well-being over the next month with the Sun in Scorpio. Balance work with play. Nurture your body, mind and spirit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Share gratitude and appreciation. Enjoy a fun, games and romance phase this month under the Scorpio Sun. Take action on what you love. Get playful.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get into a sweet domestic phase. This month, with the Sun in Scorpio, domestic renovation projects are favored. Invest in home, family and real estate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Do research and write down your discoveries. This month under the Scorpio Sun favors communications. Get the word out for a cause close to your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Research investments carefully. It’s easier to make money with the Sun in Scorpio for a month. Track income and outflow closely to maximize profit.
You have free articles remaining.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership with the Sun in your sign this month. Shine your light. Energize a personal dream. Use your power and confidence for good.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Turn your thoughts inward this month with the Scorpio Sun. Peaceful settings inspire retrospection and imagination. Complete old projects and invent new possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Study and learn. Social events provide valuable connections. With the Sun in Scorpio for a month, teamwork generates powerful results. You can move mountains together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Career matters have your attention. This month favors advancing your professional agenda with the Sun in Scorpio. Incorporate your current passion. Business booms.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory this month under the Scorpio Sun. Exploration and adventure call you out. Study a subject of your fascination. Enjoy trips and classes.
Thought for Today: “Just be yourself — it’s the only way it can work.” — Johnny Carson (1925-2005).
Notable birthdays: Movie director Philip Kaufman is 83. Soccer great Pele is 79. Rhythm-and-blues singer Barbara Ann Hawkins (The Dixie Cups) is 76. Former ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross is 71. Actor Michael Rupert is 68. Movie director Ang Lee is 65. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 63. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 63. Community activist Martin Luther King III is 62. Movie director Sam Raimi is 60. Parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic is 60. Rock musician Robert Trujillo (Metallica) is 55. Christian/jazz singer David Thomas (Take 6) is 53. Rock musician Brian Nevin (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 53.
Country singer-musician Junior Bryant is 51. Actor Jon Huertas is 50. Movie director Chris Weitz is 50. CNN medical reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta is 50. Bluegrass musician Eric Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 49. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 47. Actress Vivian Bang is 46. Rock musician Eric Bass (Shinedown) is 45. TV personality and host Cat Deeley is 43. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 43. Actress Saycon Sengbloh is 42. Rock singer Matthew Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 36. TV personality Meghan McCain (“The View”) is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Miguel is 34. Actress Masiela Lusha is 34. Actress Emilia Clarke is 33. Actress Briana Evigan is 33. Actress Inbar Lavi is 33. Actress Jessica Stroup is 33. Neo-soul musician Allen Branstetter (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 29. Actress Taylor Spreitler is 26. Actress Margaret Qualley is 25. Actress Amandla Stenberg is 21.
