Today’s Birthday (09/11/19). Home centers you this year. Maintain and grow artistic, creative and passion projects for satisfying results. Winter romance kindles into flame before a team effort shifts course. Domestic renovation disruption subsides before your crew hits the mark. Love, beauty and fun feed your spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Friends sweeten your memories and schedule. It’s also nice to lay low and relax. Avoid risky business or controversy. Social connections can open opportunities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Review professional options. You may see new opportunities that were before hidden. Reality wins over fantasy. Stick with practical priorities. Play your cards close.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A fork appears in the road. One direction’s blocked, and another beckons. Facts don’t support an assumption. Don’t react blindly. Slow to consider and choose.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the budget closely. Cash flow shortfalls could disrupt plans. Avoid arguments. Review options, and resolve together. Find new savings hiding in plain sight.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stick to familiar routines and topics with your partner. Provide stability when turbulence and chaos abound. Avoid antagonizing anyone. You may need to postpone gratification.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Set priorities carefully with health and work. Recent changes require adaptation. Embrace optimism. Stick to reliable routines, therapies and techniques. Patiently consider all options.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Things could get romantically awkward. Go for substance over symbolism. Relax, and enjoy family fun. Wait for better conditions. Consider what you want.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Focus on home and family. Resolve a breakdown with repairs, cleanup or an upgrade. Listen for what’s wanted and needed. Collaborate on solutions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reach a creative barrier. Slow to consider options. Research prices and practical considerations. Don’t fall for a trick or scam. Anticipate more changes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Don’t finance a fantasy. Stick to practical matters. Avoid frivolous distractions. Bypass an expensive line item that you don’t need. Get terms in writing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — False hopes can be shattered. When facing personal doubts or worries, defer theory to action. Avoid gambling. Prioritize love over money. You’re gaining respect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Nurture yourself through a transition. Rest and consider past, present and future. Indulge in nostalgia without abandoning responsibilities. Expand in the direction of least resistance.
Thought for Today: “A hero is no braver than an ordinary man, but he is braver five minutes longer.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson, American poet and essayist (1803-1882).
Notable birthdays: Actor Earl Holliman is 91. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 80. Movie director Brian De Palma is 79. Singer-actress-dancer Lola Falana is 77. Rock musician Mickey Hart (The Dead) is 76. Singer-guitarist Leo Kottke is 74. Actor Phillip Alford is 71. Actress Amy Madigan is 69. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) is 66. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 66. Actor Reed Birney is 65. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is 62. Musician Jon Moss (Culture Club) is 62. Actor Scott Patterson is 61. Rock musician Mick Talbot (The Style Council) is 61. Actress/director Roxann Dawson is 61. Actor John Hawkes is 60. Actress Anne Ramsay is 59. Actress Virginia Madsen is 58. Actress Kristy McNichol is 57. Musician-composer Moby is 54. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is 54. Business reporter Maria Bartiromo is 52. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 52. Rock musician Bart Van Der Zeeuw is 51. Actress Taraji P. Henson is 49. Actress Laura Wright is 49. Rock musician Jeremy Popoff (Lit) is 48. Blogger Markos Moulitsas is 48. Singer Brad Fischetti (LFO) is 44. Rapper Mr. Black is 42. Rock musician Jon Buckland (Coldplay) is 42. Rapper Ludacris is 42. Rock singer Ben Lee is 41. Actor Ryan Slattery is 41. Actress Ariana Richards is 40. Country singer Charles Kelley (Lady Antebellum) is 38. Actress Elizabeth Henstridge is 32. Actor Tyler Hoechlin is 32. Actress Mackenzie Aladjem is 18.
