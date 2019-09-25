Today’s Birthday (09/25/19). Share and network to grow this year. Tend your home and garden faithfully for flowering results. Your domestic creativity produces beautiful results this winter, before adapting to professional changes. Resolve miscommunications next summer, before a lovely career highlight develops. Infuse heart into your message.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Restrictions may get imposed. Charm someone out of an argument. Stay patient with a skeptic. Resolve urgent matters, and then relax when done.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Make a necessary change at home. Bring fantasies back to earth. Don’t make assumptions or step on anyone’s sensitivities. Provide a practical, short-term upgrade.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Diplomacy with a communications breakdown saves time, heartache and money. Keep your opinions private, and help others find a compromise. Listen, and address concerns directly.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Bring home your daily bread. Maintain conservative spending. The best things in life are free; enjoy them freely. Simple tricks can cut waste.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus your attention wider than personal concerns. Consider others who may have different needs. Accommodate the needs of the youngest participant. Take charge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider what’s ahead. Avoid travel or noise, and find a peaceful spot to review your route. Check reservations and reserves. Recharge batteries.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Charm your way to a short-term team solution. Don’t give up if one method doesn’t work. Listen to suggestions, and consider immediate needs first.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge requires attention. Work with the highest quality materials you can afford. Temporary fixes buy you some time. Find solutions that conserve resources.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Go explore, even if you don’t go far. Discover new flavors in your own neighborhood. Local diversions satisfy. You can get what you need.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Wait until stressful moments have passed before having financial discussions. Support your partner with pressing matters, and then review the numbers for ways to save.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Have patience with your partner. Consider consequences before speaking harshly. Resolve a disagreement over priorities before advancing. Get farther by working together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take care of short-term physical needs. Avoid overindulging in toxins or junk food. Nurture your health with home remedies, and get support when required. Rest.
Thought for Today: “It is as fatal as it is cowardly to blink facts because they are not to our taste.” — John Tyndall, English physicist (1820-1893).
Notable birthdays: Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 90. Folk singer Ian Tyson is 86. Polka bandleader Jimmy Sturr is 78. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is 76. Actor Josh Taylor is 76. Actor Robert Walden is 76. Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 75. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 72. Actress Mimi Kennedy is 71. Movie director Pedro Almodovar is 70. Actor-director Anson Williams is 70. Actor Mark Hamill is 68. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo is 68. Actor Colin Friels is 67. Actor Michael Madsen is 61. Actress Heather Locklear is 58. Actress Aida Turturro is 57. Actor Tate Donovan is 56. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith is 56. Actress Maria Doyle Kennedy is 55. Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 54. Actor Jason Flemyng is 53. Actor Will Smith is 51. Actor Hal Sparks is 50. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is 50. Rock musician Mike Luce (Drowning Pool) is 48. Actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras is 46. Actress Clea DuVall is 42. Actor Robbie Jones is 42. Actor Joel David Moore is 42. Actor Chris Owen is 39. Rapper T. I. is 39. Actor Van Hansis is 38. Actor Lee Norris is 38. Actor/rapper Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) is 36. Actor Zach Woods is 35. Actor Jordan Gavaris is 30. Olympic silver medal figure skater Mao Asada is 29. Actress Emmy Clarke is 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.