Today’s Birthday (09/04/19). Domestic joys increase this year. Maintain regular practices for fun, passion and romance. Fall in love again this winter, before a twist in group plans interrupts. Changes at home next summer require resolution, before your team scores a valuable win. Seeds planted long ago flower.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You may not feel like going out. Allow yourself permission to lay low. Make choices you can live with. Educational opportunities appear. Get ready.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Avoid distractions. Don’t fall for a trick. Read the fine print before signing. Review numbers, and do the math. Collaborate to manage positive cash flow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Diversity of opinion enriches a conversation. Listen to conflicting viewpoints. Check data, and choose freely. Find solutions with your partner that work for both of you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Distractions abound. Stick to practical priorities. Don’t drop fitness routines, and make time for yourself. New projects demand more attention. Schedule carefully for balance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay sensitive to your sweetheart’s feelings. Listen more than you speak. Find a game you both enjoy. Share something delicious. Relax together, and have fun.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects have your attention. Sort, clean and organize things. Nostalgia sparks when reviewing possessions. Keep what you love and what serves you well.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever with words. Write and share your story. Creative assignments can pay well. Avoid illusions and fantasies. Stick to reliable connections.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Weigh financial options carefully. You may not have the full story. Research before purchasing. Make sure you know what’s required. Consider costs and benefits. Choose.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You may get a moment in the spotlight. Consider diplomatic ways to frame an issue. Avoid foolish misunderstandings. Take leadership for a personal cause.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Costs may be higher than expected. Slow down to think things over. Rest and recharge. Wait for developments before committing. Details begin to take shape.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discuss dreams with friends and allies. Bring a possibility from a vague idea to an articulated plan with detailed steps. Share brilliant ideas and resources.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your professional dream could use revision. A new work dynamic may not be what you expected. What does it take to go for what you want?
Thought for Today: “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is God’s gift, that’s why we call it the present.” — Joan Rivers (1933-2014).
Notable birthdays: Actress Mitzi Gaynor is 88. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 79. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 78. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 77. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan (yahn) Pol (TV: “The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 77. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 77. Actress Jennifer Salt is 75. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 70. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ronald LaPread is 69. Actress Judith Ivey is 68. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 68. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 66. Actress Khandi Alexander is 62. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 59. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 59. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 50. Actor Noah Taylor is 50. Actress Ione Skye is 49. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 45. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 44. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 42. Actor Wes Bentley is 41. Actor Max Greenfield is 40. Country singer Granger Smith is 40. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 39. Singer Beyonce Knowles is 38. Country singer-musician Tom Gossin (Gloriana) is 38. Actress-comedian Whitney Cummings is 37. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Folk-rock musician Neyla Pekarek (formerly with The Lumineers) is 33. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 29. Actor Carter Jenkins is 28. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 24.
