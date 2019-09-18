Today’s Birthday (09/18/19). Building your vision starts at home this year. Maintain steady routines that inspire romance, creativity and passion. Someone special touches your heart this winter, before a team challenge requires attention. Domestic upheaval next summer leads to a glorious moment with friends. Feather your beautiful nest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Now that Saturn is direct, professional challenges seem to dissolve and advancement progresses faster. Take bold action for what you want to create.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider personal dreams, ambitions and goals. Travels and studies get farther with less effort now that Saturn is direct. Disciplined actions reap extra benefits.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus to grow shared assets. It’s easier to handle money, with Saturn direct. Review legal, insurance and tax matters. Financial discipline earns higher returns. Strategize.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit through teamwork. Partnership flowers, with Saturn direct. Complete projects, and initiate bold collaborations. Work together for a bigger impact. Fall in love again.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Hold walking meetings. Discipline with fitness and health goals can produce extraordinary results. With Saturn direct, your physical labors, services and work get farther, faster.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a passion with all your heart. Your game thrives on discipline, with Saturn direct now. Persistence pays off with romance, art and creative projects.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor budgets. Renovate to adapt to domestic changes. Home projects surge ahead, with Capricorn Saturn direct. Elbow grease gets farther. Disciplined, steady actions get results.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Communication channels flow with greater velocity and ease, with Saturn direct. Launch campaigns, writing and recording projects. Your message goes farther now.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your health and work. Steady action wins solid gains, with Saturn direct. Discipline with finances leads to savings growth. It’s easier to make money.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Expand your territory, with Saturn direct in your sign. Advance with greater ease. Consistent focus develops your studies, travels and explorations in fascinating directions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize home and family. An emotional barrier dissolves, with Saturn direct. Complete issues, and release excess. Review the past, and envision the future. Make plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork generates a surge, with Saturn direct. Persistent practice elevates performance to new heights. Share resources, talents and connections to propel your cause farther together.
Thought for Today: “Make your mistakes, take your chances, look silly, but keep on going. Don’t freeze up.” — From “You Can’t Go Home Again” by Thomas Wolfe (1900-1938).
Notable birthdays: Singer Jimmie Rodgers is 86. Actor Robert Blake is 86. Actor Fred Willard is 86. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 81. Singer Frankie Avalon is 79. Actress Beth Grant is 70. Rock musician Kerry Livgren is 70. Actress Anna Deavere Smith is 69. The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, is 68. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 67. College Football Hall of Famer and retired NFL player Billy Sims is 64. Movie director Mark Romanek is 60. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 60. Alt-country-rock musician Mark Olson is 58. Singer Joanne Catherall (Human League) is 57. Actress Holly Robinson Peete is 55. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition) is 52. Actress Aisha Tyler is 49. Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 48. Opera singer Anna Netrebko is 48. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is 48. Actor James Marsden is 46. Actress Emily Rutherfurd is 45. Actor Travis Schuldt is 45. Rapper Xzibit is 45. Comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis is 44. Actress Sophina Brown is 43. Actor Barrett Foa is 42. Talk show host Sara Haines (TV: “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke”) is 42. Actor/comedian Billy Eichner is 41. Actress Alison Lohman is 40. Designer Brandon Maxwell is 35. Congressman and former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is 35. Actors Brandon and Taylor Porter are 26. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 26. Country singer Tae Dye (Maddie and Tae) is 24. Actor C.J. Sanders is 23.
