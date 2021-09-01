Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 1

Today’s Birthday (09/01/21). Grow through health and fitness this year. Your physical game thrives on discipline. Win a professional prize this summer, before a shift in autumn educational directions. Renovating and beautifying for family fun this winter leads you to expand territory next spring. You’re blooming from within.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Handle chores and clear clutter. Action gets farther than words at home. Forgive misunderstandings. Clean and redecorate. Cook delicious treats.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Have patience with miscommunications. Ignore rumors or gossip. Don’t go along with an idea if you don’t agree. Write and journal. Get creatively productive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — More income is possible. Action gets lucrative while words confuse, delay or distract. Simplify to minimize costs. Imagine the results. Take it step by step.