Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 2

Today’s Birthday (09/02/20). Lead with heart this year. Protect what you love with discipline and courage. Expect surprises with travels and studies. Winter career changes lead to a phase of domestic flowering. Resolve a family challenge next summer, before a profitable professional surge. Fill your home with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Slow down. Enjoy peace and quiet. Observe what’s going on and listen to intuition. Let go of old fears. Stick to your priorities. Make plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Find new ways to connect with friends, teams and communities. Strengthen connections for shared vitality. Discover what you need in your own closet.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus your career toward a new possibility. Don’t count chickens before they’re hatched; stay frugal as you pursue new directions. Listen to valuable suggestions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your education and journey change direction. Adjust plans to adapt. Focus your exploration toward big questions, inquiries and investigations. Research something you love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with shared financial ventures. Provide leadership. Invest in home and family. You’re learning valuable tricks. Find hidden treasure. You can get what’s needed.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load. Avoid surprises; keep promises and bargains. Practice makes perfect. You’re especially persuasive. Use your charm and intuition. Support and be supported.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Protect and support health and wellness. Stay well rested, fed and hydrated. Love energizes you. Physical practice leads to growing skill. Balance work with play.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart. Go for love, beauty and fun with those you love. Creativity abounds. Tried and true methods work best. Try new applications.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to reorganize space to serve your family’s changing needs. Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Innovate new ways to use what you have.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Review facts and data. Sift for relevant clues. Follow a bright idea. Compare your experience and observations with an opposing view. Keep an open mind.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Discover a profitable market niche or hot opportunity. Adjust to changing conditions. Stay practical with expenditures. Barter, collaborate and bargain. Connect and support each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself. Prioritize time for self-care and nurturing. Notice curiosities and insights. Introspection leads to personal growth and inspiration. Dream a little dream.
Notable birthdays: Dancer-actor Marge Champion is 101. Former Sen. Alan K. Simpson, R-Wyo., is 89. Former United States Olympic Committee Chairman Peter Ueberroth is 83. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 82. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sam Gooden (The Impressions) is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rosalind Ashford (Martha & the Vandellas) is 77. Singer Joe Simon is 77. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Nate Archibald is 72. Actor Mark Harmon is 69. Former Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., is 69. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 68. Actor Linda Purl is 65. Rock musician Jerry Augustyniak (10,000 Maniacs) is 62. Country musician Paul Deakin (The Mavericks) is 61. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 60. Actor Keanu Reeves is 56. International Boxing Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis is 55. Actor Salma Hayek is 54. Actor Tuc Watkins is 54. Actor Kristen Cloke is 52. Actor Cynthia Watros is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer K-Ci is 51. Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 47. Actor Michael Lombardi is 46. Actor Tiffany Hines is 43. Rock musician Sam Rivers (Limp Bizkit) is 43. Actor Jonathan Kite is 41. Actor Joshua Henry is 36. Actor Allison Miller is 35. Rock musician Spencer Smith is 33. Electronic music DJ/producer Zedd is 31.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!