Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 22

Today’s Birthday (09/22/21). Fall in love this year. Persistence with romantic and creative projects rewards you. Autumn brings a twist to your family’s bottom line, before communication breakthroughs light up the winter. Shared prosperity flowers this spring, providing a useful financial cushion next summer. Follow your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next month is about partnership, delegation, and collaboration under the Libra Sun. Alliances grow your enterprise. Share the load for more fun and ease.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy a busy and creative phase this month. Nurture physical health, fitness and vitality, with the Sun in Libra. Your work seems energized.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Let your heart be your guide this month under the Libra Sun. Love makes everything easier. You’re especially creative, charming and attractive. Share.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects flower under the Libra Sun for a month. Home and family take priority. Put energy into reinforcing and strengthening your household infrastructure.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative expression, travel and research take the spotlight this month, with the Sun in Libra. Communication blossoms. Make fascinating connections. Get your message out.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration gets profitable. Pursue lucrative developments this month, with the Sun in Libra. Cash flow increases with focus and attention. Nurture financial growth and expansion.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You have the advantage this month, with the Sun in your sign. Personal growth and development blossoms. Step into greater leadership. Advance personal passions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Finish up old business this month under the Libra Sun. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Begin your annual completion and reevaluation phase.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Share resources, opportunities and solutions. Social connections thrive this month, with the Sun in Libra. Participate with meetings, parties, public events and community projects.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance your career this month, with the Sun in Libra. Assume greater responsibility and leadership. Grow professional skills toward your passions. Your influence rises.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Follow travel and educational destinations this month under Libra Sun. Spread your wings and explore. Make long-distance connections. Investigate your most interesting fascinations.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — This month could get especially lucrative, with the Sun in Libra. Grow family fortunes with steady action. Increase your financial security. Continue profitable actions.

Notable birthdays: Dancer/choreographer/singer Toni Basil is 78. Actor Paul Le Mat is 76. Musician King Sunny Adé is 75. Capt. Mark Phillips is 73. Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 70. Actor Shari Belafonte is 67. Singer Debby Boone is 65. Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 65. Singer Nick Cave is 64. Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 64. Actor Lynn Herring is 64. Classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli is 63. Singer-musician Joan Jett is 63. Actor Scott Baio is 61. Actor Catherine Oxenberg is 60. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 60. Actor Rob Stone is 59. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (TV: “24: Legacy”) is 56. Musician Matt Sharp is 52. Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 51. Rapper Mystikal is 51. R&B singer Big Rube (Society of Soul) is 50.

