Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 23

Today’s Birthday (09/23/20). Fill your home with love this year. Consistent domestic actions generate satisfying results. Your educational journey redirects this winter, leading to a publishing, writing and communications phase. Make a creative shift next summer, before an exploration bears fruit. Family joys feed your spirit.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stay focused on professional tasks. Minimize risks or hassle. Don’t argue with a brick wall. If something goes against your grain, turn it down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan future studies or travel. Adapt as needed. Old methods don’t work. A formidable barrier blocks the path. Invent and innovate. Listen to others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss shared finances and strategize. Determine which purchases to prioritize and which can wait. Keep stashing nuts away for winter. Plant seeds for later harvest.