Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 23

Today’s Birthday (09/23/20). Fill your home with love this year. Consistent domestic actions generate satisfying results. Your educational journey redirects this winter, leading to a publishing, writing and communications phase. Make a creative shift next summer, before an exploration bears fruit. Family joys feed your spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stay focused on professional tasks. Minimize risks or hassle. Don’t argue with a brick wall. If something goes against your grain, turn it down.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan future studies or travel. Adapt as needed. Old methods don’t work. A formidable barrier blocks the path. Invent and innovate. Listen to others.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss shared finances and strategize. Determine which purchases to prioritize and which can wait. Keep stashing nuts away for winter. Plant seeds for later harvest.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Rely on your partner’s support. Not everything you try works. Figure it out together. Keep an open mind. Patience is golden, like that worthwhile rule.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize your health. Listen to your body. Physical exercise strengthens your heart. Avoid risk or accidents. Eat well and get extra rest.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Words can fall short. Express what’s in your heart anyway. Romance, beauty and fun develop naturally. Savor something delicious. Make a loving connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic matters have your attention. You can’t do everything; focus where you can. Decrease clutter to reduce stress. Relax with family. Enjoy each other.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Savor an intellectual challenge. Research and articulate your views. Don’t share unfinished work. Edit and polish. Plan your moves in advance. Express a possibility.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating resources. Trade or barter. Sell or give away stuff you don’t need. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Steadily build.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take extra care of yourself. Engage in pursuits you love. Enjoy fresh air and sunshine, trees and nature. Savor energizing personal rituals. Take charge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Get into thoughtful planning mode. Old assumptions get challenged. Consider opportunities and adjust goals to suit. Private reflection feeds your spirit. Follow your own path.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Connect for shared support. Teamwork allows outsized results. Curtail travel or risky business. Check in to make sure that folks are fine. Together you rise.
Notable birthdays: Singer Julio Iglesias is 77. Actor Paul Petersen (TV: “The Donna Reed Show”) is 75. Actor/singer Mary Kay Place is 73. Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 71. Director/playwright George C. Wolfe is 66. Rock musician Leon Taylor (The Ventures) is 65. Actor Rosalind Chao is 63. Golfer Larry Mize is 62. Actor Jason Alexander is 61. Actor Chi McBride is 59. Country musician Don Herron (BR549) is 58. Actor Erik Todd Dellums is 56. Actor LisaRaye is 54. Singer Ani DiFranco is 50. Rock singer Sam (formerly Sarah) Bettens (K’s Choice) is 48. Recording executive Jermaine Dupri is 48. Actor Kip Pardue is 44. Actor Anthony Mackie is 42. Pop singer Erik-Michael Estrada (TV: “Making the Band”) is 41.
Actor Aubrey Dollar is 40. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon is 39. Actor David Lim is 37. Pop singer Diana Ortiz (Dream) is 35. Actor Cush Jumbo is 35. Actor Skylar Astin is 33. Former tennis player Melanie Oudin is 29.
