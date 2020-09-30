Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 30

Today’s Birthday (09/30/20). Home is your castle this year. Apply patience, steady action and faith for improvements. Adjust for market changes. Your educational exploration faces barriers this winter, inspiring creative projects. Making editorial revisions next summer leads to new travel and study opportunities. Savor sweet family connections.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — The path to realize a dream shines in plain sight. You can see what needs to happen. Revise plans and prepare. Make connections and strategize.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand your social life cautiously. Settle into routines that you can live with. Don’t make assumptions. You’re building and strengthening long-term support networks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Study recent professional developments. Follow business trends and market surges. Adapt your career to take advantage of shifts. Dreams can come true with focused effort.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Barriers to travel ease somewhat. Pursue an academic or intellectual curiosity. Explore and learn new skills, stories and ideas. Listen to a wide range of views.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a potentially lucrative situation. You can realize a dream through consistent attention and focus. Motivate the crew. Together, you’ve got this.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Romantic dreams and ideals can come true with optimism and persistence. Pursue a passion with all your heart. Share it with someone interesting.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make long-term changes and adaptations to improve physical performance and health. Consistent practices win dreamy results. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy beauty, music and sweetness. Share intimate moments with people you love. Have fun with creative ideas and games. Invent new possibilities together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic arts, chores and crafts provide satisfying results. Nurture your garden for flavorful harvest. Create something delicious with family. Cook up new recipes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a creative or intellectual dream. Write and articulate your vision. Illustrate with images, forms or movement. Sign on the line. Make a lovely connection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Focus on a profitable pursuit. Teamwork empowers your venture. Play by new rules. An opportunity develops. Stay safe and crank out lucrative results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A personal dream appears within reach. Self-discipline and patience support you to grow steady results over time. Grow and develop like a weed.
Notable birthdays: Actor Angie Dickinson is 89. Singer Cissy Houston is 87. Singer Johnny Mathis is 85. Actor Len Cariou is 81. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 77. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is 75. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 74. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall is 70. Actor Victoria Tennant is 70. Actor John Finn is 68. Rock musician John Lombardo is 68. Singer Deborah Allen is 67. Actor Calvin Levels is 66. Actor Barry Williams is 66. Singer Patrice Rushen is 66. Actor Fran Drescher is 63. Country singer Marty Stuart is 62. Actor Debrah Farentino is 61. Former Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., is 60. Actor Crystal Bernard is 59. Actor Eric Stoltz is 59. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 58. Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 57. Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 56. Actor Monica Bellucci is 56. Rock musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) is 56. Actor Lisa Thornhill is 54. Actor Andrea Roth is 53. Actor Amy Landecker is 51. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell is 51. Actor Tony Hale is 50. Actor Jenna Elfman is 49. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 46. Actor Marion Cotillard is 45. Actor Christopher Jackson is 45. Actor Stark Sands is 42. Actor Mike Damus is 41. Actor Toni Trucks is 40. Former tennis player Martina Hingis is 40. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 39. Actor Lacey Chabert is 38. Actor Kieran Culkin is 38. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 36.
