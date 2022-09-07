Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 7

Today’s Birthday (09/07/22). Prosperity blesses your family this year. Grow health, energy and vitality with faithful practices. Autumn’s home and family connections ground you before a professional shift this winter. Travel and studies reveal buried treasure next spring, motivating summer domestic changes. Coordinate and strategize for shared savings.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork gets results. Coordinate actions for shared objectives. Adapt around surprises or revelations. Reinforce the basics. Friends are a big help. Collaborate for shared gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss professional possibilities. Discover silver linings under dark clouds. Change reveals new options. Advance an opportunity by reinforcing support structures. Make important connections.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel, investigation and adventure call to you. Explore unexpected terrain. Plan and prepare carefully before dashing off. Confirm reservations. Monitor traffic. Discovery awaits.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discuss financial opportunities. Unexpected changes could reveal new options. Determine actions and who will manage what with your partner. It could get profitable.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially powerful together. Share thoughts, dreams and wild ideas. Communication and action with your partner produces valuable results. Romance is a distinct possibility.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Energize your fitness routine with rest and good food. Watch your step. Slow for sharp corners. Practice basic moves for mastery.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy beauty, artistry and talent. Great music upgrades any situation. Practice with passion. Play by the rules. Listen carefully. Make a romantic connection.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family draw you in. Cook up something delicious. Domestic projects can create beautiful improvements. Adapt around unexpected changes. Strengthen support structures.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. You can solve a challenging puzzle. Dig for clues. Make sure your team has the necessary information. Underline basic elements.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Buy, sell and exchange. Profitable opportunities develop and grow into projects. Provide excellent services. Leverage your position. Gather and conserve resources. Rely on experience.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Indulge yourself with personal projects, despite a challenge or change. Reinforce basic elements. Enjoy your favorite pursuits. Try a new style. Express yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Get creative. Privacy encourages contemplation. Write and plan. Articulate dreams and possibilities. Speculate and imagine. Savor traditions, rituals and routines. Clarify what comes next.

Notable birthdays: Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 92. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 79. Singer Alfa Anderson (Chic) is 76. Actor Susan Blakely is 74. Rock musician Dennis Thompson (MC5) is 74. Actor Julie Kavner is 72. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 71. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 69. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 68. Actor Michael Emerson is 68. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 66. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 66. Singer Margot Chapman is 65. Actor J. Smith-Cameron is 65. Actor W. Earl Brown is 59. Actor Toby Jones is 56. Actor-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: "Saturday Night Live") is 55. Model-actor Angie Everhart is 53. Actor Diane Farr is 53. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen is 52. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 52. Rock musician Chad Sexton (311) is 52. Actor Shannon Elizabeth is 49. Actor Oliver Hudson is 46. Actor Devon Sawa is 44. Actor JD Pardo is 43. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (TV: "Code Black") is 38. Actor Alyssa Diaz (TV: "Ray Donovan"; "Zoo") is 37. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 36. Actor Evan Rachel Wood is 35. Actor Jonathan Majors is 33. Actor Ian Chen (TV: "Fresh Off the Boat") is 16.