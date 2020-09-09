Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Today’s Birthday (09/09/20). Romance, family and fun highlight this year. Apply consistent actions for what and who you love. Expect surprises on the road. Winter brings professional challenges, before a phase of home and family growth. Make home improvements next summer to support your flowering career. Create beautiful connections.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Over 10 weeks, with Mars retrograde in your sign, revise personal goals. Complete current projects before getting into new ones. Practice patience. Make plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Lay the groundwork for the future. Put down roots, with Mars retrograde. Make plans and implement after Mars goes direct in about 10 weeks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Revisions are necessary with group projects over 10 weeks, with Mars retrograde. Follow through on what you said. Find ways to simplify. Tweak and polish.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep professional promises. Put finishing touches on projects and clear space for what’s next. Launch new work after Mars goes direct this winter.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — With Mars stationing retrograde until November, reduce risk and trouble. Do the homework Keep equipment repaired. Initiate new travels or studies after Mars goes direct.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Check the math, with Mars retrograde for 10 weeks. Review financial statements for errors. Monitor budgets. Build up your emergency fund. Breakdowns could cause delays.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay in communication. Review and reinvent your collaboration over the next 10 weeks, with Mars retrograde. Resolve what wasn’t working. Postpone launches. Adapt to new circumstances.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stick to reliable routines, with Mars retrograde. Restore supplies and recharge. Allow extra time for deliveries, and repair equipment. Rest and nurture health and energy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make romantic plans this winter. Gentleness wins over aggression. Begin a fight to lose it, with Mars retrograde. Score extra points for compassion and helpfulness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Expect traffic delays. Edit words already written, with Mars stationing retrograde for ten weeks. Refine and polish your message before launching new communications projects.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Prepare for a household project between now and December. Plan improvements in detail. Research materials and budget for supplies. Launch after Mars stations direct.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Review budgets and statements, with Mars retrograde. Keep accounts current. Postpone big purchases for after Mars goes direct on Nov. 13. Research for best value.
Notable birthdays: Actor Topol is 85. Singer Inez Foxx is 78. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 75. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 71. Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 70. Actor Tom Wopat is 69. Actor Angela Cartwright is 68. Musician-producer Dave Stewart is 68. Actor Hugh Grant is 60. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., is 57. Actor-comedian Charles Esten (formerly Chip) is 55. Actor Constance Marie is 55. Actor David Bennent is 54. Actor Adam Sandler is 54. Rock singer Paul Durham (Black Lab) is 52. Actor Julia Sawalha is 52. Model Rachel Hunter is 51. Actor Eric Stonestreet is 49. Actor Henry Thomas is 49. Actor Goran Visnjic is 48. Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble’ is 45. Latin singer Maria Rita is 43. Actor Michelle Williams is 40. Actor Julie Gonzalo is 39. Neo-soul singer Paul Janeway (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 37. Actor Zoe Kazan is 37. Author-motivational speaker-businessman Farrah Gray is 36. Actor Kelsey Asbille is 29. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 29. Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 29.
