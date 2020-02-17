Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays forMonday, Feb. 17

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers. Review financial records and budgets.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Upgrade your brand over three weeks. Consider the consequences of your communications, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Determine what works and what doesn’t. Edit carefully.

Thought for Today: “Wounded vanity knows when it is mortally hurt; and limps off the field, piteous, all disguises thrown away. But pride carries its banner to the last; and fast as it is driven from one field unfurls it in another.” — Helen Hunt Jackson, American author (1831-1885).

Notable birthdays: Actor Hal Holbrook is 95. Actor-comedian Barry Humphries (aka “Dame Edna”) is 86. Country singer-songwriter Johnny Bush is 85. Actress Christina Pickles is 85. Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 84. Actress Brenda Fricker is 75. Actress Becky Ann Baker is 67. Actress Rene Russo is 66. Actor Richard Karn is 64. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 57. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 57. TV personality Rene Syler is 57. Movie director Michael Bay is 56. Singer Chante Moore is 53. Rock musician Timothy J. Mahoney (311) is 50. Actor Dominic Purcell is 50. Olympic gold and silver medal skier Tommy Moe is 50. Actress Denise Richards is 49. Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 48. Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 48. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 46. Country singer Bryan White is 46. Actress Kelly Carlson is 44. Actor Ashton Holmes is 42. Actor Conrad Ricamora is 41. Actor Jason Ritter is 40. TV personality Paris Hilton is 39. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 39. TV host Daphne Oz is 34. Actor Chord Overstreet is 31. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 29. Actress Meaghan Martin is 28. Actress Sasha Pieterse is 24.

