Today’s Birthday (04/05/19). Set off for the territory ahead this year. Your career grows with disciplined efforts. Reap unplanned bounty. Summer family fun inspires you to shift professional directions. Your career flowers next winter, motivating domestic reorganization. Widen your view, and expand your perspective.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this Aries New Moon. Dreams seem within reach during a two-week philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop your project from idea to reality over the next few weeks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Study with a master. Education, travel and exploration provide exciting discoveries over the next two weeks. Try new cultural views, ideas and flavors.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A partnership blossoms under this Aries New Moon. Discover and create new collaborative possibilities. It could get romantic. Start a new chapter together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Fresh New Moon energy floods your work, health and vitality. Nurture yourself to better care for others. Power into physical routines and practice your moves.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — This New Moon sparks a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship blossoms. Enjoy each other. It’s all for love and love for all.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new two-week domestic phase arises with this New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Share comfort food.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Creative ventures flourish. Network and share opportunities, resources and possibilities. Profit through communications. Express your appreciation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Rake in a fat harvest under this New Moon. Rising prosperity beckons. Begin a profitable two-week phase. Keep your promises and deadlines.
Thought for Today: “I realized a long time ago that a belief which does not spring from a conviction in the emotions is no belief at all.” — Evelyn Scott, American author (1893-1963)
Celebrity birthdays: Movie producer Roger Corman is 93. Former U.S. Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell is 82. Country singer Tommy Cash is 79. Actor Michael Moriarty is 78. Pop singer Allan Clarke (The Hollies) is 77. Writer-director Peter Greenaway is 77. Actor Max Gail is 76. Actress Jane Asher is 73. Singer Agnetha Faltskog (ABBA) is 69. Actor Mitch Pileggi is 67. Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 65. Hip-hop artist/actor Christopher “Kid” Reid is 55. Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 53. Singer Paula Cole is 51. Actress Krista Allen is 48. Actress Victoria Hamilton is 48. Country singer Pat Green is 47. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 46. Rapper/producer Juicy J is 44. Actor Sterling K. Brown is 43. Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 38. Actress Hayley Atwell is 37. Actress Lily James is 30.
