Today’s Birthday (04/12/19). Try new flavors, ideas and scenery this year. Professional success requires doing your homework diligently. Good fortune follows solid work. Summer domestic blossoming leads to a professional plot twist. Reach a career pinnacle next winter, before attention shifts to home and family. Learn and grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Domestic breakdowns could require your attention. Beautify the situation. Keep communicating. Choose what is best for your family. Use your charm to soothe ruffled feathers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Put your heart into creative projects. Self-discipline pays off. You can see what wasn’t working. Collaborate with talented editors. Keep practicing your art. Express your view.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Financial challenges could arise. Avoid a conflict of interests. Stay in communication with your crew, partners and vendors. Make deals and bargains. Every bit helps.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine yourself winning. Make practical plans for a personal project. Obstacles could seem daunting. Get rid of excess baggage. Study the situation. Stay focused.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 5 — Relax and observe. Watch for a change. Review and revise plans, budgets and long-term objectives. Recycle and reuse resources to new purpose. Enjoy peaceful moments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends can help you make a distant connection. Do the homework for a possible team collaboration. Play your part. Call if you’ll be late.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your attention. File papers and monitor inventories, budgets and accounts. Go for clarity. Get support when needed. Don’t take things personally.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — An outing can be fun and valuable. Have patience with obstacles and barriers along the road. Avoid extravagance or distractions. Accept a gift.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for a financial goal. Confront tough questions. Spend carefully. Respect age and authority. Work to increase profits. Sell or give away excess stuff. Practice frugality.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Love helps you stay on the right path. Collaborate to resolve a challenge. A breakdown is temporary. Two heads are better than one. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep a physical objective in mind. Make an investment in your health and wellness. Anticipate resistance. Slow to avoid accidents. Use gentle finesse rather than force.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Indulge your own passions and enthusiasms without overspending or overindulging. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Relax and enjoy fun with family and your sweetheart.
Thought for Today: “It is common sense to take a method and try it. If it fails, admit it frankly and try another. But above all, try something.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945)
Celebrity birthdays: Children’s author Beverly Cleary is 103. Actress Jane Withers is 93. Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is 80. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 79. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 75. Actor Ed O’Neill is 73. Actor Dan Lauria is 72. Talk show host David Letterman is 72. Author Scott Turow is 70. Actor-playwright Tom Noonan is 68. Rhythm-and-blues singer JD Nicholas (The Commodores) is 67. Singer Pat Travers is 65. Actor Andy Garcia is 63. Movie director Walter Salles is 63. Country singer Vince Gill is 62. Actress Suzzanne Douglas is 62. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 61. Rock musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) is 61. Rock singer Art Alexakis (Everclear) is 57. Country singer Deryl Dodd is 55. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 55. Actress Alicia Coppola is 51. Rock singer Nicholas Hexum (311) is 49. Actress Retta is 49. Actor Nicholas Brendon is 48. Actress Shannen Doherty is 48. Actress Marley Shelton is 45. Actress Sarah Jane Morris is 42. Actress Jordana Spiro is 42.
Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 41. Actor Riley Smith is 41. Actress Claire Danes is 40. Actress Jennifer Morrison is 40. Actor Matt McGorry is 33. Actress Brooklyn Decker is 32. Contemporary Christian musician Joe Rickard (Red) is 32. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 32. Actress Saoirse Ronan is 25.
