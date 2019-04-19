Today’s Birthday (04/19/19). Grow through education, travel and research this year. Strengthen foundations for success. Unexpected gold flows in. Summer fun with family and friends inspires a career makeover. Reap professional gains next winter, before repairs and upgrades are needed at home. Use what you’re learning for good.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Libra Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow to avoid an accident. Begin a new phase with your physical health and fitness. Review and revamp your skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives toward love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase. Season with love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profitable opportunities bloom over the next two weeks under the Full Moon. A turning point arises around income and finances. Generate positive cash flow.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward a possibility that inspires you. Try another look.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 5 — One door closes as another opens. The Full Moon illuminates a transition. Ritual and symbolism provide comfort. Begin an introspective phase. Review options and choose new possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — This Full Moon shines on social changes. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Support your team.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Redirect toward fulfillment of a vision.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new exploratory phase. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Learn through direct experience. Study options.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Thought for Today: “Never one thing and seldom one person can make for a success. It takes a number of them merging into one perfect whole.” — Marie Dressler, Canadian actress (1869-1934)
Notable birthdays: Actress Elinor Donahue is 82. Rock musician Alan Price (The Animals) is 77. Actor Tim Curry is 73. Pop singer Mark “Flo” Volman (The Turtles; Flo and Eddie) is 72. Actor Tony Plana is 67. Former tennis player Sue Barker is 63. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser Jr. is 57. Actor Tom Wood is 56. Recording executive Suge Knight is 54. Singer-songwriter Dar Williams is 52. Actress Kim Hawthorne (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 51. Actress Ashley Judd is 51. Singer Bekka Bramlett is 51. Latin pop singer Luis Miguel is 49. Actress Jennifer Esposito is 47. Actress Jennifer Taylor is 47. Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux is 45. Actor James Franco is 41. Actress Kate Hudson is 40. Actor Hayden Christensen is 38. Actress Catalina Sandino Moreno is 38. Actress-comedian Ali Wong is 37. Actress Victoria Yeates is 36. Actress Kelen Coleman is 35. AActor Zack Conroy is 34. Roots rock musician Steve Johnson (Alabama Shakes) is 34. Actor Courtland Mead is 32. Tennis player Maria Sharapova is 32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.