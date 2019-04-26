Today’s Birthday (04/26/19). Silver flows into shared coffers this year. Discipline with studies and travels pays off. Find new passion. Participate in a powerful conversation this summer, influencing a shift in your educational plans. Winter explorations provide valuable insight, contributing to new creative pursuits. Share what you’re learning.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Share what you’re learning with your team. Talk gets farther than action today. Find out what is needed, and coordinate resources and supplies. Surprising news travels fast.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Discuss professional opportunities and possibilities. Get counsel from a trusted friend or relation. You can see what wasn’t working. Polish your presentation and portfolio.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider your moves before making them. Your exploration presents an unexpected twist. Don’t rely on an unstable source or react blindly. Investigate possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for a lucrative prize. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Sort and file. Pay the bills. Confirm intuition with facts. Catch a mistake before it costs you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Avoid losing your patience with your partner. Disagreement requires compromise. You may be learning more than you wanted to know. Keep your sense of humor.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow down to finish faster. Hurrying can provoke mistakes and accidents. Obstacles are easier to sidestep at a lower velocity. Do thorough and complete work.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — An awkward moment could develop between you and someone attractive. Fact and fantasy clash. Proceed with caution, or you’ll break something. Use your charm and humor.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discover a barrier with a household project. Not all requests can be accommodated. Let go of the little stuff. Find solutions in conversation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Sparks could fly if you get too hot. Cool down with a walk outside. Listen to all considerations. You can talk your way out of trouble.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get terms in writing. Things may not go as planned. Avoid financial arguments. Keep producing profitable results. Slow to navigate obstacles. Keep a low profile.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Don’t gamble with a personal project. Expenses could rise unexpectedly. Strike out in a new direction. A barrier could cause delays. Resolve a challenge.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 5 — You’re confronting a difficult puzzle. Restful privacy soothes and nurtures. Meditate on a challenge. Find solutions in a dream. Productive ideas spark in the shower.
Thought for Today: “Perfect order is the forerunner of perfect horror.” — Carlos Fuentes, Mexican author (1928-2012)
Notable birthdays: Architect I.M. Pei is 102. Actress-comedian Carol Burnett is 86. Rhythm-and-blues singer Maurice Williams is 81. Songwriter-musician Duane Eddy is 81. Singer Bobby Rydell is 77. Rock musician Gary Wright is 76. Actress Nancy Lenehan is 66. Actor Giancarlo Esposito is 61. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 59. Actress Joan Chen is 58. Rock musician Chris Mars is 58. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 57. Actor Jet Li is 56. Rock musician Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 55. Actor-comedian Kevin James is 54. Record company executive Jeff Huskins is 53. Former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey is 53. Actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste is 52. Country musician Joe Caverlee (Yankee Grey) is 51. Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 49. First lady Melania Trump is 49. Actress Shondrella Avery is 48. Actress Simbi Kali is 48. Country musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) is 48. Country musician Michael Jeffers (Pinmonkey) is 47. Rock musician Jose Pasillas (Incubus) is 43. Actor Jason Earles is 42. Actor Leonard Earl Howze is 42. Actor Amin Joseph is 42. Actor Tom Welling is 42. Actor Pablo Schreiber is 41. Actor Nyambi Nyambi is 40. Actress Jordana Brewster is 39. Actress Stana Katic is 39. Actress Marnette Patterson is 39. Actor Channing Tatum is 39. Americana/roots singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt is 35. Actress Emily Wickersham is 35. Actor Aaron Weeks is 33. Electro pop musician James Sunderland (Frenship) is 32. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 27.
