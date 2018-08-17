Today’s Birthday (08/17/18). This year benefits home and family. Practice to grow physically stronger, day by day. Discover unusual career opportunities. Summer speculations lead to shifting circumstances with a partner before a personal break rewards. Win a physical performance this winter. Domestic comforts revitalize you. To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make financial plans and budgets for shared accounts. Consider long-term implications and consequences. Review investments, insurance and legal matters. Adapt to changes and new circumstances.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Make long-term collaborative plans. Weave your goals, desires and enthusiasms into one delicious possibility. Don’t worry about obstacles. Imagine and invent. Write things down.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Study the road ahead. Before lifting a heavy load, figure out where and how you can put it down. Prioritize mental, physical and spiritual health.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Let your heart slip into dreaming. Imagine joyous time with beloved people. Discover something new to love about someone. Weave interesting plans together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Refine long-term domestic plans and dreams. How would you love things to be? Consider unusual options. Persistent patience wins. Try and try again.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your communications go further, if you’ve laid the groundwork. Keep your cool. Organize and network. Talk about ideas, dreams and visions. Make long-distance connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep a positive cash flow. There could be a temporary feeling of overwhelm. You have what you need. Follow through. Stay in communication.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — When you’re hot, you’re hot. Discover more options than you knew you had. It’s a good time to sell. Draw upon hidden resources.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Ponder the greatest mysteries. It’s more interesting to linger in a question than to arrive at settled answers. Be who you’ve always wanted to be.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Gather ideas and information from allies and friends. Community actions get farther. Investigate options, and share discoveries and resources with your beloved team.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A professional opportunity flowers. Consider going for a big prize. Plan and prepare. Assume authority, and tap into fresh funding. Gentle effort is enough.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep planning the trip or studies of your dreams. Lay the groundwork. Investigate possible destinations, and leave room to adapt as you go.
Today’s Birthdays: Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin is 92. Author V.S. Naipaul is 86. Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 77. Actor Robert DeNiro is 75. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 72. Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 71. Actor-screenwriter-producer Julian Fellowes is 69. Actor Robert Joy is 67. International Tennis Hall of Famer Guillermo Vilas is 66. Rock musician Colin Moulding (XTC) is 63. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 63. Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 61. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 60. Author Jonathan Franzen is 59. Actor Sean Penn is 58. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 57. Rock musician Gilby Clarke is 56. Singer Maria McKee is 54. Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 53. Rock musician Jill Cunniff is 52. Actor David Conrad is 51. Actress Helen McCrory is 50. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 49. College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 49. Rapper Posdnuos is 49. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jim Courier is 48. Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 47. TV personality Giuliana Rancic is 44. Actor Bryton James is 32. Actor Brady Corbet is 30. Actress Taissa Farmiga is 24. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 23.
Thought for Today: “It is not love that is blind, but jealousy.” — Lawrence Durrell, British-born author (1912-1990)
