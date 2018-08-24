Today’s Birthday (08/24/18). Connect and share for growth this year. Stay true to those you love. Discover unimagined beauty through studies and travel. Community victories spark this summer, before physical challenges lead to improved health and attitude. Fall in love again this winter. Together, you’re unbeatable.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share your discoveries with friends who share your enthusiasm. Slow down and keep your message simple and clear. Let your love shine through.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities keep showing up. Consider the possibilities. Public obligations could interfere with your private time. Stretch old boundaries. Extend your reach.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — What’s on the other side of the horizon? Find out for yourself. Explore fresh terrain. Bring someone interesting. The line blurs between friends and family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor your assets and resources to grow them. Make bargains and deals. Contribute to shared accounts. Expand your family fortunes with small, steady moves.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to what another wants. Creative collaboration may not go as planned. You don’t know everything; discover other views. Minimize risk and hassle. Stay flexible.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get your body moving and blood pumping. Energize your heart for strength and endurance. Take good care of the machinery. Keep a positive attitude.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Words can get twisted, and actions can fall flat. Love is your lifeline, so hang on. Relax; consider people, places and things you enjoy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on family matters. Not everything goes as planned. Clean messes, and get everyone fed. Resist impulsive purchases. Make repairs, and invest in efficiency.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Practice your creative arts. Stay patient when things don’t go as expected. A mistake can turn into a breakthrough. Listen before advancing. Keep an open mind.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Now you’re cooking! What you’re serving is in demand. New ideas don’t always work. Get terms in writing. Find what you need nearby. Keep your bargains.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — It’s not a good time to gamble. Take time for yourself. Pamper yourself, and recharge. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Consider personal dreams and ambitions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 5 — Meditate on your next moves. Slow to consider different options. Expect communication or transportation delays. A difficult puzzle can be solved. Have a backup plan.
Today’s Birthdays: Rhythm-and-blues singer Marshall Thompson (The Chi-Lites) is 76. Rock musician Ken Hensley is 73. Actress Anne Archer is 71. Actor Joe Regalbuto is 69. Actor Kevin Dunn is 63. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 63. Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 61. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 60. Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 58. Rock singer John Bush is 55. Actress Marlee Matlin is 53. Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is 53. Broadcast journalist David Gregory is 48. Movie director Ava DuVernay is 46. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 45. Actor James D’Arcy is 45. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo is 45. Actor Alex O’Loughlin is 42. Actress Beth Riesgraf is 40. Actor Chad Michael Murray is 37. Christian rock musician Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 35. Singer Mika is 35. Actor Blake Berris is 34. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” films) is 30. Thought for Today: “Of the 20 or so civilizations known to modern Western historians, all except our own appear to be dead or moribund, and, when we diagnose each case... we invariably find that the cause of death has been either War or Class or some combination of the two.” — Arnold J. Toynbee, English historian (1889-1975).
